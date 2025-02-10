N. Korea to bolster nuclear forces

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has blamed the United States as the fundamental cause of the confrontation structure on the Korean Peninsula.



He emphasized that he would accelerate the strengthening of nuclear capabilities.



What is the intention behind these remarks?



Reporter Song Geum-han has looked into it.



[Report]



Kim Jong-un steps out of the car to the cheers of assembled soldiers.



On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean military, Kim visited the Ministry of National Defense and stated that the United States is the fundamental factor creating a new confrontation structure on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.



He reiterated that he would accelerate the strengthening of nuclear capabilities.



[Korean Central TV: "He reaffirmed the firm policy to further enhance nuclear capabilities, mentioning a series of new plans to accelerate all deterrent forces, including nuclear capabilities."]



While he did not specify what the concrete plans are, there are analyses suggesting that it includes the development of nuclear weapons, modernization of conventional weapons, and strengthening military alliances with Russia.



He also stated that the responsibility for the Ukraine war lies with the United States and indicated the possibility of additional troop deployments by declaring unwavering support for the Russian military.



However, he did not directly mention President Trump or refer to recent U.S. statements regarding North Korea's nuclear issues.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "If North Korea hastily puts out a message, it significantly reduces its maneuverability, so it seems they are preparing to respond appropriately when the U.S.'s policy on North Korea is fully revealed."]



Additionally, while last year's founding ceremony included stark criticisms of South Korea as 'puppet forces, the unchanging main enemy,' this year, overt expressions regarding South Korea and the U.S. were noticeably absent.



It is interpreted that North Korea is adjusting its rhetoric while continuing to criticize the U.S., considering the uncertainties in domestic and international situations, and is preparing for future negotiations.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



