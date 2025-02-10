Final stages of impeachment trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



And on the schedule for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The seventh hearing is scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Feb. 11), and the eighth hearing is set for Thursday.



If everything goes as planned, the eighth hearing will be the last.



When can we expect the ruling?



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has looked into it.



[Report]



The impeachment trial procedures for President Yoon Suk Yeol, which are nearing their conclusion, are expected to wrap up as early as next week.



[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court/Feb. 7: "The hearings will take place over four days, and the remaining day will be for the judges' deliberation."]



The Constitutional Court will hold the seventh and eighth hearings on the 11th and 13th, respectively, out of the eight designated hearings.



On the 11th, the testimonies of four witnesses, including former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min and National Security Director Shin Won-sik, are scheduled.



On the 13th, four witnesses, including National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong and the top two police officials indicted on charges of insurrection, will appear.



As the impeachment trial enters its final stages, the conflict between the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon's side is expected to intensify.



The ruling on President Yoon's impeachment is anticipated to be delivered after a two to three-week deliberation by the judges, after the conclusion of the hearing procedures.



However, since President Yoon's side is requesting additional witness testimonies, it remains uncertain whether the hearings will conclude as planned.



The pending dispute regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk is also seen as a variable.



On the 3rd, the Constitutional Court abruptly postponed the ruling on this case just two hours before it was scheduled, and the hearings will resume tomorrow (Feb. 10).



This is also an opportunity to form a full panel of nine judges, but there is a possibility that the so-called 'self-appointment' controversy may arise, drawing attention to the Constitutional Court's upcoming decision.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



