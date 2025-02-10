Support for registering newlyweds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting as early as October, couples registering their marriage in Seoul will receive 1 million won.



In Incheon, local governments are rushing to introduce measures to encourage marriage and childbirth, such as providing '1,000 won housing' with a daily rent of 1,000 won.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



Couples who register their marriage in Seoul this year will receive 1 million won in cash or points.



Although discussions with the Ministry of Health and Welfare are still ongoing, 1 million won will be provided as 'marriage living expenses' starting as early as October.



Not all couples registering their marriage will receive this benefit, as there are restrictions in place.



Support will be available for those with an income below 150% of the median income, which means a monthly income of about 5.89 million won for a two-person household.



The number of marriages is considered a leading indicator of birth rates.



In fact, the number of births in Seoul last year was 42,588, which is about a 5% increase compared to 2023, marking a rise for the first time in 12 years.



Experts believe that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in marriage numbers.



[Kim Sun-soon/Director of the Seoul Women's and Family Affairs Office: "There were many opinions that the costs related to marriage and preparing for a wedding were quite burdensome. This will help those who are genuinely willing to get married."]



With this decision, it is expected that about 20,000 newlywed couples in Seoul will benefit from the support.



In addition to Seoul, Incheon City plans to provide '1,000 won housing' starting this year to alleviate the housing burden for newlywed couples.



Jeollabuk-do Province will also support up to 2 million won for 300 couples preparing for marriage.



The cash support from local governments is based on the belief that reducing the economic burden on newlywed couples will help increase the birth rate.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!