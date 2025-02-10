Gold in women's team sprint

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Harbin Winter Asian Games, 'new speed skating queen' Kim Min-sun won gold medals in the women's 500m and team sprint.



Next-generation star Lee Na-hyun also became a double champion by winning the team sprint following her victory in the 100m.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Kim Min-sun was fast from the start.



Showcasing explosive speed and perfect skating, Kim Min-sun continued her overwhelming race and finished with a time of 38.24 seconds.



This is Kim Min-sun's first gold medal at the Asian Games, following in the footsteps of Lee Sang-hwa as the 'new speed skating queen'.



[Kim Min-sun: "I am proud to have won the 500m gold medal, which I wanted the most while preparing for the Asian Games."]



Lee Na-hyun, who won the 100m by surpassing Kim Min-sun, took home the silver medal with a record of 38.33 seconds.



Kim Min-sun and Lee Na-hyun, who claimed gold and silver medals in the 100m and 500m, collaborated to win the team sprint.



Kim Min-sun and Lee Na-hyun, along with Kim Min-ji, competed in the team sprint and won against China.



The final runner, Kim Min-sun, shook off China's pursuit and crossed the finish line the fastest.



Star athlete Kim Min-sun achieved double gold in the 500m and team sprint, while rising star Lee Na-hyun also secured her second gold medal following the 100m.



[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "During practice, I always thought it would be great to win a gold medal in a team event, and I am really happy to actually win a gold medal, which makes the feeling even more intense."]



With Kim Min-sun maintaining her world-class skills and Lee Na-hyun rising rapidly, the future of South Korean women's speed skating shines brighter.



This is KBS News Jeong Chung-hee.



