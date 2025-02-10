Women's culring team wins

동영상 고정 취소

The women's curling team, nicknamed '5G' because their names contain the syllable 'ji', achieved a thrilling victory against their rival Japan after a fierce contest, marking their second consecutive win.



The team gained the upper hand by scoring 2 points in the 4th end.



Even though they were the first to throw stones in the 5th end, they managed to add 1 more point, leading 4 to 1.



However, in the 6th end, the last stone was slightly thin, allowing Japan to score 3 points to tie the game.



The team added 2 more points in the 7th end, leading by 2 points as they entered the final 8th end.



Our team skillfully blocked Japan's path, and ultimately, the Japanese players could not find a way to score, conceding the game with a final score of 6 to 4, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.



