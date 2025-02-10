Women's culring team wins
The team gained the upper hand by scoring 2 points in the 4th end.
Even though they were the first to throw stones in the 5th end, they managed to add 1 more point, leading 4 to 1.
However, in the 6th end, the last stone was slightly thin, allowing Japan to score 3 points to tie the game.
The team added 2 more points in the 7th end, leading by 2 points as they entered the final 8th end.
Our team skillfully blocked Japan's path, and ultimately, the Japanese players could not find a way to score, conceding the game with a final score of 6 to 4, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.
입력 2025-02-10 01:23:45
