Pink Spiders win the battle match

In women's professional volleyball, the leading Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved their seventh consecutive victory by defeating Pepper Savings Bank.



Heungkuk's Kim Yeon-koung and Pepper's Park Jeong-ah exchanged powerful hits that struck each other's faces, showcasing a fierce battle.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.



[Report]



After Heungkuk Life took the first two sets, in the middle of the third set, Pepper Savings Bank's Park Jeong-ah's attack struck Lee Go-eun's face hard.



To express her apology, Park Jeong-ah crossed the net, and it seemed like a brief timeout was about to occur.



As the Peppers closed the gap with Zhang Yu's blocking, the atmosphere is the arena heated up to the extent that fired up coach Abbondanza threw down the strategy board.



Kim Yeon-koung's spike, fueled by a burning desire to win, hit Taylor's face this time, but the two quickly reconciled.



["Right now, there's a salty taste, a spicy taste, and a sour taste."]



At the end of the third set, Kim Yeon-koung's powerful hit once again struck Taylor's shoulder, continuing the uncompromising battle of pride.



In a spectacular match where both teams burned with passion, Heungkuk Life secured a 3-0 victory, continuing their winning streak to seven.



Tutku, who returned from a knee injury after 54 days, completed a brilliant comeback match by scoring the most points in the game with 16.



[Tutku/Heungkuk Life: "I'm so hungry for this because last month I couldn't play. I will play more strong, I think, as much as I can. Thank you."]



Na Kyung-bok of KB Insurance, known for his many nicknames, achieved a triple crown thanks to a successful block with his face in the middle of the second set.



Amidst the complex emotions of pain and embarrassment, Na Kyung-bok added a new nickname, "Na Face."



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



