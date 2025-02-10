News 9

Pink Spiders win the battle match

입력 2025.02.10 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In women's professional volleyball, the leading Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved their seventh consecutive victory by defeating Pepper Savings Bank.

Heungkuk's Kim Yeon-koung and Pepper's Park Jeong-ah exchanged powerful hits that struck each other's faces, showcasing a fierce battle.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

After Heungkuk Life took the first two sets, in the middle of the third set, Pepper Savings Bank's Park Jeong-ah's attack struck Lee Go-eun's face hard.

To express her apology, Park Jeong-ah crossed the net, and it seemed like a brief timeout was about to occur.

As the Peppers closed the gap with Zhang Yu's blocking, the atmosphere is the arena heated up to the extent that fired up coach Abbondanza threw down the strategy board.

Kim Yeon-koung's spike, fueled by a burning desire to win, hit Taylor's face this time, but the two quickly reconciled.

["Right now, there's a salty taste, a spicy taste, and a sour taste."]

At the end of the third set, Kim Yeon-koung's powerful hit once again struck Taylor's shoulder, continuing the uncompromising battle of pride.

In a spectacular match where both teams burned with passion, Heungkuk Life secured a 3-0 victory, continuing their winning streak to seven.

Tutku, who returned from a knee injury after 54 days, completed a brilliant comeback match by scoring the most points in the game with 16.

[Tutku/Heungkuk Life: "I'm so hungry for this because last month I couldn't play. I will play more strong, I think, as much as I can. Thank you."]

Na Kyung-bok of KB Insurance, known for his many nicknames, achieved a triple crown thanks to a successful block with his face in the middle of the second set.

Amidst the complex emotions of pain and embarrassment, Na Kyung-bok added a new nickname, "Na Face."

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pink Spiders win the battle match
    • 입력 2025-02-10 01:23:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

In women's professional volleyball, the leading Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved their seventh consecutive victory by defeating Pepper Savings Bank.

Heungkuk's Kim Yeon-koung and Pepper's Park Jeong-ah exchanged powerful hits that struck each other's faces, showcasing a fierce battle.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

After Heungkuk Life took the first two sets, in the middle of the third set, Pepper Savings Bank's Park Jeong-ah's attack struck Lee Go-eun's face hard.

To express her apology, Park Jeong-ah crossed the net, and it seemed like a brief timeout was about to occur.

As the Peppers closed the gap with Zhang Yu's blocking, the atmosphere is the arena heated up to the extent that fired up coach Abbondanza threw down the strategy board.

Kim Yeon-koung's spike, fueled by a burning desire to win, hit Taylor's face this time, but the two quickly reconciled.

["Right now, there's a salty taste, a spicy taste, and a sour taste."]

At the end of the third set, Kim Yeon-koung's powerful hit once again struck Taylor's shoulder, continuing the uncompromising battle of pride.

In a spectacular match where both teams burned with passion, Heungkuk Life secured a 3-0 victory, continuing their winning streak to seven.

Tutku, who returned from a knee injury after 54 days, completed a brilliant comeback match by scoring the most points in the game with 16.

[Tutku/Heungkuk Life: "I'm so hungry for this because last month I couldn't play. I will play more strong, I think, as much as I can. Thank you."]

Na Kyung-bok of KB Insurance, known for his many nicknames, achieved a triple crown thanks to a successful block with his face in the middle of the second set.

Amidst the complex emotions of pain and embarrassment, Na Kyung-bok added a new nickname, "Na Face."

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

중국, 오늘부터 대미 보복관세…퇴로 없는 무역전쟁

중국, 오늘부터 대미 보복관세…퇴로 없는 무역전쟁
대규모 대미흑자 베트남, 관세 표적될라…떨고 있는 한국 기업

대규모 대미흑자 베트남, 관세 표적될라…떨고 있는 한국 기업
어제 한강 첫 결빙, 평년보다 ‘한 달’ 늦었다

어제 한강 첫 결빙, 평년보다 ‘한 달’ 늦었다
최민정, 3관왕 등극…쇼트트랙 대표팀 금메달 6개로 목표 달성

최민정, 3관왕 등극…쇼트트랙 대표팀 금메달 6개로 목표 달성
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.