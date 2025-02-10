[News Today] LAST PHASE OF IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

News Today





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court is set to accelerate key cases this week, including the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the deferred appointment of Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk. As of right now, there are two remaining scheduled hearings. Once they conclude, an impeachment ruling is expected to be made within 2-3 weeks.



[REPORT]

Court hearings on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, which is now heading to the last phase, will likely finish as early as this week.



Cheon Jae-hyun/ Constitutional Court (Feb. 7)

Hearings will take place for four days and justices will hold deliberation on the remaining day.



The Constitutional Court will convene the two last hearings--the seventh and eighth-Tuesday and Thursday.



Questioning of four witnesses, including former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, is scheduled for Tuesday.



Thursday's hearing will see the interrogation of four other people, including National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong as well as No.1 and No.2 officials in the police, both indicted for insurrection charges.



As the impeachment trial is entering its final stages, it is predicted that the National Assembly's impeachment team and the president's defense counsel will stage fiercer debates.



The Constitutional Court will deliver a decision on whether or not to impeach President Yoon after the hearings wrap up and the justices hold deliberation for two or three weeks.



But it is uncertain if the court hearings will be completed as scheduled, since Yoon's legal team is requesting to question more witnesses.



Another variable is a competence dispute case on the withheld appointment of justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



On February 3, the Constitutional Court postponed its scheduled ruling on the case just two hours before it would begin. The oral argument resumes Monday.



If the Constitutional Court rules that Acting President Choi Sang-mok's decision to withhold Ma's appointment is unconstitutional, it will pave the way for completing the composition of the nine-member bench.



However, it remains to be seen whether or not it will be realized eventually, since it requires the acting president's agreement to appoint Ma.