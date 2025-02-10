[News Today] KIM JONG-UN BLAMES US FOR CONFLICT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has once again labeled the United States as the main instigator of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. He strongly reiterated plans to boost his country's nuclear capabilities. However, Kim avoided direct criticism of South Korea and the U.S., and didn't directly respond to recent U.S. remarks about North Korea's nuclear program. Instead, he chose to uphold a principled position.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un disembarks from a car amid cheers from lined-up soldiers.



Visiting the defense ministry for the 77th anniversary of North Korean military's founding, Kim said the U.S. is the root cause of the new conflict structure on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.



He reiterated that his country will speed up the reinforcement of its nuclear forces.





He reaffirmed unwavering commitment to advancing N. Korea’s nuclear capabilities,

outlining new plans to rapidly strengthen deterrence including nuclear forces.



He did not specify details, but analysts suggest it includes nuclear development, modernizing conventional weapons, and strengthening the North Korea-Russia military alliance.



Kim also blamed the U.S. for the war in Ukraine, vowing to continue to support Russia.



But he neither mentioned U.S. President Donald Trump directly nor made comments on U.S. officials' recent remarks on the North Korean nuclear issue.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

North Korea appears to be holding back messages to maintain flexibility, likely

preparing a response based on the full disclosure of U.S. policy on N. Korea.



In last year’s ceremony, Kim called South Korea a “puppet clan” and “permanent enemy,” but this year, overt criticism of Seoul and Washington was notably absent.



While continuing its criticism of the U.S., North Korea appears to be adjusting its tone, considering domestic and international uncertainties, and preparing for future negotiations.