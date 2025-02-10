News Today

[News Today] IMPORT SOURCES DIVERSIFIED

입력 2025.02.10 (15:52) 수정 2025.02.10 (15:53)

[LEAD]
A new trend is being observed at supermarkets in South Korea. Imported bananas, salmon, and beef no longer just come from familiar places like the Philippines, Norway, or the U.S. They're now arriving from a broader range of countries. This change is driven by retailers diversifying their sources in response to fluctuating exchange rates.

[REPORT]
The products filling up the imported beef section are from Canada.

They are priced around ten percent lower than U.S. imports.

This supermarket franchise imported 90 tons of Canadian beef last December.
More than 70% have been sold in just a month and a half.

The import of American beef, the price of which rose recently, fell by about 20%.

Moon Seong-mo/ Lotte Mart
We experienced difficulties in the past 2-3 years stemming from price hikes in the countries of origin and high exchange rates. So, we attempted to diversify the import sources to respond to high inflation and high prices.

Raw salmon from Chile has become a fixture in this market's fish section.

Chilean salmon priced lower than Norwegian imports now account for 30% of total salmon sales after just one year.

Shin Byeong-cheol/ Seoul resident
I check the country of origin when I buy imports, but it's different today. It's not from Norway, but the price seems reasonable.

Bananas from Vietnam are not even 2,000 won or slightly over a dollar 30 per bunch.

That's more than 30% cheaper than the Ecuadorian bananas usually sold in Korea.

Banana price was lowered by expanding importing channels to the Philippines, Ecuador and Vietnam and buying in massive amounts.

Roughly forty tons of bananas are supplied to the branch stores nationwide per week, but they're sold out by every afternoon.

Koo Ja-yeong/ EMart
They are sold out around 2, 3 or 4 p.m.. We were surprised that they sold out earlier than expected.

The retail industry plans to diversify import sources and maintain its price competitiveness as the exchange rates seem set to remain high for a prolonged period.

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동)
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

