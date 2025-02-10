[News Today] LEGAL MEANS TO CONSERVE DOLPHINS

입력 2025-02-10 15:52:26 수정 2025-02-10 15:53:45 News Today





[LEAD]

Efforts are underway to protect the endangered Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins around Jeju-do Island by granting them the same legal status as humans. This initiative seeks to establish an ecological corporation, with more than 100 supporters, including students and haenyeos, Jejudo's traditional women divers, rallying behind the cause.



[REPORT]

This dolphin's tail and mouth or rostrum are bound tightly with fishing lines.



It's a baby Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Jongdari. Several attempts to rescue him have been made but he's still in pain.



The tail fin of this dolphin named Orae has been cut off.



Only about 120 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins remain in the sea around Jeju.



A wide range of people, from teenagers to senior women divers, gathered here to protect the endangered Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins.



These 117 people volunteered to help with the designation of the dolphins as an ecological corporation.



Baek Jun-seong/ 10th Grader, St. Johnsbury Academy Jeju

I read that baby dolphins' survival rate doesn't exceed even 50%. I thought that

the dolphins need to be protected if I want to keep seeing them in Jeju waters.



The ecological corporation system refers to granting legal rights to an ecologically valuable subject to protect its rights.



When such legal status is given to an animal or a plant, its sponsor or proxy could file a lawsuit on its behalf.



Moon Eun-chong/ Jeju Branch, Fisheries Infrastructure Public Agency

Their protection should not be argued simply by environmental groups. The dolphins should be protected by having their own legal personality.



Jeju Island decided to advertise to the nation the need for an ecological corporation through the dolphin supporters.



A revision bill on the Jeju Special Self-governing Province Act was presented recently, which focuses on the designation of an ecological corporation.



It remains to be seen if the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin will be designated Korea's first ecological corporation.