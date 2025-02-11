Korean steelmakers on edge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the U.S. policy has been announced, it is difficult to predict how additional tariffs will be imposed on Korean steel products and whether they can be applied immediately.



The government and the steel industry urgently gathered to discuss response measures.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



In 2018, during the first term of U.S. President Trump, there was pressure to impose high tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/March 2018: "We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports and tariffs on aluminum imports."]



The basis for this was Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which applies when imported goods threaten national security.



At that time, the South Korean government agreed to a "quota system" that limited steel export volumes to the 70% of the existing level in exchange for maintaining a duty-free status through negotiations.



This time, it is unclear how the additional 25% tariff will be imposed.



The worst-case scenario is that tariffs will be applied to the entire volume of the "quota" that is currently exported duty-free.



There is also a possibility that the duty-free "quota" volume will be reduced and a 25% tariff will be required for additional exports.



We need to watch for the specific details to be announced on February 10 (U.S. local time).



Today (Feb.10), our government held an emergency meeting with major export companies to discuss response measures.



[Park Jong-won/Deputy Minister of Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We will communicate closely with the industry to maximize our national interests and minimize losses for our industry."]



While it is expected that the impact will be limited becaue the tariffs will be imposed on not only Korea but on other countries as well, the steel products are already suffering from a global supply glut.



It is also not easy to redirect exports to countries outside the U.S. due to China's low-price offensive.



[Min Dong-jun/Emeritus Professor at Yonsei University: "The market is likely to be blocked. Then, we have to divert the remaining volume to other countries in some form."]



Hyundai Steel and POSCO are considering increasing production locally in the U.S. and other regions.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



