News 9

Korean steelmakers on edge

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Although the U.S. policy has been announced, it is difficult to predict how additional tariffs will be imposed on Korean steel products and whether they can be applied immediately.

The government and the steel industry urgently gathered to discuss response measures.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

In 2018, during the first term of U.S. President Trump, there was pressure to impose high tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/March 2018: "We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports and tariffs on aluminum imports."]

The basis for this was Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which applies when imported goods threaten national security.

At that time, the South Korean government agreed to a "quota system" that limited steel export volumes to the 70% of the existing level in exchange for maintaining a duty-free status through negotiations.

This time, it is unclear how the additional 25% tariff will be imposed.

The worst-case scenario is that tariffs will be applied to the entire volume of the "quota" that is currently exported duty-free.

There is also a possibility that the duty-free "quota" volume will be reduced and a 25% tariff will be required for additional exports.

We need to watch for the specific details to be announced on February 10 (U.S. local time).

Today (Feb.10), our government held an emergency meeting with major export companies to discuss response measures.

[Park Jong-won/Deputy Minister of Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We will communicate closely with the industry to maximize our national interests and minimize losses for our industry."]

While it is expected that the impact will be limited becaue the tariffs will be imposed on not only Korea but on other countries as well, the steel products are already suffering from a global supply glut.

It is also not easy to redirect exports to countries outside the U.S. due to China's low-price offensive.

[Min Dong-jun/Emeritus Professor at Yonsei University: "The market is likely to be blocked. Then, we have to divert the remaining volume to other countries in some form."]

Hyundai Steel and POSCO are considering increasing production locally in the U.S. and other regions.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean steelmakers on edge
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Although the U.S. policy has been announced, it is difficult to predict how additional tariffs will be imposed on Korean steel products and whether they can be applied immediately.

The government and the steel industry urgently gathered to discuss response measures.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

In 2018, during the first term of U.S. President Trump, there was pressure to impose high tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/March 2018: "We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports and tariffs on aluminum imports."]

The basis for this was Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which applies when imported goods threaten national security.

At that time, the South Korean government agreed to a "quota system" that limited steel export volumes to the 70% of the existing level in exchange for maintaining a duty-free status through negotiations.

This time, it is unclear how the additional 25% tariff will be imposed.

The worst-case scenario is that tariffs will be applied to the entire volume of the "quota" that is currently exported duty-free.

There is also a possibility that the duty-free "quota" volume will be reduced and a 25% tariff will be required for additional exports.

We need to watch for the specific details to be announced on February 10 (U.S. local time).

Today (Feb.10), our government held an emergency meeting with major export companies to discuss response measures.

[Park Jong-won/Deputy Minister of Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We will communicate closely with the industry to maximize our national interests and minimize losses for our industry."]

While it is expected that the impact will be limited becaue the tariffs will be imposed on not only Korea but on other countries as well, the steel products are already suffering from a global supply glut.

It is also not easy to redirect exports to countries outside the U.S. due to China's low-price offensive.

[Min Dong-jun/Emeritus Professor at Yonsei University: "The market is likely to be blocked. Then, we have to divert the remaining volume to other countries in some form."]

Hyundai Steel and POSCO are considering increasing production locally in the U.S. and other regions.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.