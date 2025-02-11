Trump's tariff storm intensifies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tariff storm initiated by Trump is intensifying.



This time, he announced that an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on steel and aluminum.



President Trump also hinted that he would announce reciprocal tariffs against all countries tomorrow (2.11) or the day after (2.12).



First, reporter Yang Min-hyo has the report.



[Report]



The tariff bomb aimed at Mexico, China, and Canada, which are the largest exporters to the U.S., is now set to hit individual items.



Steel and aluminum are the first targets, with an additional 25% tariff announced.



[Trump/U.S. President: "Any steel coming in to the United States is going to have a 25% tariff. Aluminum too."]



The U.S. imports 20 million tons of steel annually, with South Korea exporting 2.63 million tons, making it the fourth-largest supplier.



From South Korea's perspective, the U.S. is a key export market, and in terms of value, it ranks first for high-value-added steel.



If the tariff barriers impact steel exports from South Korea and others, U.S. Steel is likely to fill the gap.



[Trump/U.S. President: "But it's going to gain it back and tariffs are going to help. Tariffs are going to make it very successful again."]



Trump also stated that he would announce the reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday local time.



However, he mentioned that it would not apply to countries with similar import and export tariffs.



[Trump/U.S. President: "Every country will be reciprocal. It won't affect everybody because there is somewhere we have similar tariffs."]



As Trump has also hinted at additional tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, the variables for survival strategies to navigate through the tariff storm have increased.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!