China's retaliatory tariffs begin

[Anchor]



China has begun to impose retaliatory tariffs as it had warned in response to the U.S. tariff attacks.



However, rather than the full-scale start of the second round of the U.S.-China tariff war, it seems that both sides are still exploring options while considering negotiations.



This is reporter Kim Min-jung from Beijing.



[Report]



There was no dramatic last-minute negotiation.



In response to the U.S.'s additional 10% tariff, China has started imposing retaliatory tariffs of 10-15% on U.S. crude oil, agricultural machinery, coal, and gas, as it had announced six days ago.



U.S. President Trump has shown an indifferent attitude.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/4th: "It's fine. It's fine. We're gonna to very well against China and against everybody else."]



While some assess this as the second round of the U.S.-China tariff war, it is still at a limited level of back-and-forth exchanges.



The U.S.'s additional tariffs remain at a 10% level, and China's retaliatory tariffs are not significantly damaging to the U.S.



The only corporate response came from the Chinese e-commerce firm Shein, which asked its suppliers to relocate factories to Vietnam.



If the tariff war between the G2 escalates, the U.S., which has a large share of Chinese imports, could see increased burdens on businesses and consumers, and research suggests that China's GDP growth rate could drop by as much as 1.4 percentage points.



For now, it may be a 'game of nerves' with negotiations in mind.



[Guo Jiakun/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "What is needed now is not unilateral tariff imposition, but dialogue and negotiation that is equal and respects each other."]



During Trump's first term, the U.S.-China trade war negotiations were concluded after 18 months.



In particular, the U.S. has currently opened the floodgates to a tariff war against the entire world.



It seems that China will not rush into dialogue or escalation, but will consider the impact before entering negotiations.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



