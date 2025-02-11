News 9

U.S. eyes reciprocal tariffs

[Anchor]

Additional tariffs on steel products have been announced, and reciprocal tariffs are also expected, but this may not be the end.

Our reporter Ha Nu-ri examines the potential tariff cards that the U.S. might play in the future.

[Report]

The U.S. 'Rust Belt' is left with only rusty, empty factories.

Once, it was a symbol of American prosperity, producing automobiles and steel products.

What Trump wants to reclaim with tariffs is precisely this.

[Donald Trump/Then-Presidential Candidate/Aug. 2024: "We discovered the industrial heritage of our country."]

Therefore, if the first target of 'item-specific tariffs' was steel and aluminum, the next likely target is automobiles.

Our top export item to the U.S. is automobiles.

Last year alone, we sold 1.43 million units.

In contrast, just over 40,000 American cars entered Korea.

Tariffs are 0% for both sides.

However, Trump argues that simply comparing sales figures is unfair.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 7: "I want to get other countries also to equalize with the United States in terms of deficits."]

President Trump has also announced 'reciprocal tariffs' in addition to 'item-specific tariffs.'

This means that the U.S. will impose tariffs equal to those imposed by the other country. Fortunately, due to the FTA, tariffs between Korea and the U.S. are close to zero.

However, there is still a possibility that Trump could apply 'reciprocal tariffs' in an irregular manner, citing Korea's large trade surplus with the U.S. as an issue.

He may even demand a renegotiation of the FTA.

[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research, Korea International Trade Association: "If the U.S. feels unfairly treated, they will retaliate. There is no guarantee that we won't be targeted...."]

Additionally, if a 'universal tariff' of 10% is imposed on all countries, this tariff could accumulate and hit us hard.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade Research, Korea International Trade Association: "The government should listen to the industry and negotiate with the U.S...."]

Analysis suggests that even a 10% universal tariff imposed by the U.S. could reduce our annual overseas exports by 19 trillion won.

This is KBS News, Ha Nu-ri.

