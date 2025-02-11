News 9

Prosecutor's records as evidence

[Anchor]

In the ongoing impeachment trial, key figures related to the emergency martial law have been failing to provide proper testimonies, unlike in their statements to the prosecution.

The Constitutional Court has reaffirmed that the statements made by emergency martial law officials to the prosecution can be used as evidence in the impeachment trial.

This is a report by reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

Military commanders who deployed troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission during the emergency martial law.

Most of them effectively refused to testify in the impeachment trial, citing that they are undergoing criminal trials.

[Kim Seon-hyu/Representative of the National Assembly's Prosecution Team: "(President Yoon) stated in the third call, 'Break down the door and drag them out,' right?"]

[Lee Jin-woo/Former Commander of the Capital Defense Command: "I am limited in my ability to respond."]

Key figures are not providing proper testimonies in the impeachment trial.

The Constitutional Court has reaffirmed its position that the prosecution's statements from military commanders can be used as evidence in the impeachment trial.

The Constitutional Court stated today (Feb.10) that the constitutional trial is not a criminal trial and that its nature is different.

If the testimonies in the impeachment trial differ from the content of the prosecution's statements, it is up to the court to determine what to trust, according to the Constitutional Court.

Previously, President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team claimed that some of the statements made by military commanders and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho to the investigative agencies were not true.

President Yoon's side has argued that in such cases, the existing prosecution's statements cannot be used as evidence.

President Yoon's side criticized the Constitutional Court's stance today as a "regressive decision against the progress of human rights protection."

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court announced that it would conclude the arguments regarding the authority dispute over the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk and set a date for the ruling after deliberation.

The Constitutional Court will hold the seventh hearing of the impeachment trial tomorrow (Feb.11), where former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min and National Security Director Shin Won-sik will appear as witnesses.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

