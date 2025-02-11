News 9

S. Korea yet to meet with Trump

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In this tumultuous time marked by trade wars, there is a pressing need for diplomatic power to secure national interests.

Japan, which has already succeeded in holding a summit between the U.S. and Japan, is being evaluated as having effectively secured its interests, to the point where reactions suggest that its art of flattery has worked.

Our country plans to intensify high-level communication with the United States, starting with a foreign ministers' meeting this week, but it is certainly not a satisfactory situation.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shows a photo album gifted by U.S. President Trump.

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba presented a golden helmet as a gift.

Through this U.S.-Japan summit, Japan explicitly reaffirmed U.S. security involvement, including the nuclear umbrella.

U.S. media evaluated that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery.

On the other hand, the U.S. and South Korea have been in the third week of the Trump administration's second term, but they have yet to finalize a schedule for a call between the leaders.

A government official stated, "We have requested a call between Acting President Choi Sang-mok and President Trump," adding, "I understand that we will receive contact depending on the circumstances in the U.S."

This is in stark contrast to the fact that Acting Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who was prime minister during Trump's first term, had a call within ten days.

A member of the ruling party noted that this was the limitation of an acting system, explaining, "The acting deputy prime minister system is different in nature from the acting prime minister system that has received parliamentary approval."

This implies that if it were the system under Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, there would have been more negotiating power.

However, within the government, there are voices saying that the current situation should not be directly compared to Japan, and that practical South Korea-U.S. cooperation, excluding summit diplomacy, is functioning normally.

In fact, this week, starting with the first meeting between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Germany, high-level meetings are expected to follow.

However, it is pointed out that, considering President Trump's preference for top-down diplomacy between leaders, there are bound to be limitations.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea yet to meet with Trump
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

In this tumultuous time marked by trade wars, there is a pressing need for diplomatic power to secure national interests.

Japan, which has already succeeded in holding a summit between the U.S. and Japan, is being evaluated as having effectively secured its interests, to the point where reactions suggest that its art of flattery has worked.

Our country plans to intensify high-level communication with the United States, starting with a foreign ministers' meeting this week, but it is certainly not a satisfactory situation.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shows a photo album gifted by U.S. President Trump.

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba presented a golden helmet as a gift.

Through this U.S.-Japan summit, Japan explicitly reaffirmed U.S. security involvement, including the nuclear umbrella.

U.S. media evaluated that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery.

On the other hand, the U.S. and South Korea have been in the third week of the Trump administration's second term, but they have yet to finalize a schedule for a call between the leaders.

A government official stated, "We have requested a call between Acting President Choi Sang-mok and President Trump," adding, "I understand that we will receive contact depending on the circumstances in the U.S."

This is in stark contrast to the fact that Acting Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who was prime minister during Trump's first term, had a call within ten days.

A member of the ruling party noted that this was the limitation of an acting system, explaining, "The acting deputy prime minister system is different in nature from the acting prime minister system that has received parliamentary approval."

This implies that if it were the system under Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, there would have been more negotiating power.

However, within the government, there are voices saying that the current situation should not be directly compared to Japan, and that practical South Korea-U.S. cooperation, excluding summit diplomacy, is functioning normally.

In fact, this week, starting with the first meeting between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Germany, high-level meetings are expected to follow.

However, it is pointed out that, considering President Trump's preference for top-down diplomacy between leaders, there are bound to be limitations.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.