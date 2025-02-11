S. Korea yet to meet with Trump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this tumultuous time marked by trade wars, there is a pressing need for diplomatic power to secure national interests.



Japan, which has already succeeded in holding a summit between the U.S. and Japan, is being evaluated as having effectively secured its interests, to the point where reactions suggest that its art of flattery has worked.



Our country plans to intensify high-level communication with the United States, starting with a foreign ministers' meeting this week, but it is certainly not a satisfactory situation.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shows a photo album gifted by U.S. President Trump.



In response, Prime Minister Ishiba presented a golden helmet as a gift.



Through this U.S.-Japan summit, Japan explicitly reaffirmed U.S. security involvement, including the nuclear umbrella.



U.S. media evaluated that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery.



On the other hand, the U.S. and South Korea have been in the third week of the Trump administration's second term, but they have yet to finalize a schedule for a call between the leaders.



A government official stated, "We have requested a call between Acting President Choi Sang-mok and President Trump," adding, "I understand that we will receive contact depending on the circumstances in the U.S."



This is in stark contrast to the fact that Acting Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who was prime minister during Trump's first term, had a call within ten days.



A member of the ruling party noted that this was the limitation of an acting system, explaining, "The acting deputy prime minister system is different in nature from the acting prime minister system that has received parliamentary approval."



This implies that if it were the system under Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, there would have been more negotiating power.



However, within the government, there are voices saying that the current situation should not be directly compared to Japan, and that practical South Korea-U.S. cooperation, excluding summit diplomacy, is functioning normally.



In fact, this week, starting with the first meeting between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Germany, high-level meetings are expected to follow.



However, it is pointed out that, considering President Trump's preference for top-down diplomacy between leaders, there are bound to be limitations.



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



