HRC passes Yoon's defense agenda

[Anchor]



The agenda titled 'Guaranteeing the Right to Defense for President Yoon Suk Yeol,' proposed under the leadership of Human Rights Commissioner Kim Yong-won, was amended and passed after a third attempt.



Some human rights commissioners strongly opposed it, and supporters of President Yoon gathered in front of the Human Rights Commission office from the morning, prompting police to be dispatched.



Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Several men block the entrance to the elevator.



They ask passersby, "Try cursing at Kim Il-sung and Xi Jinping," and inquire about their affiliations.



["They are staff members. They can come in."]



Supporters of President Yoon gathered upon hearing that the agenda 'Guaranteeing the Right to Defense for President Yoon' was to be presented to the National Human Rights Commission's plenary session.



["Guarantee the President's human rights!"]



Last month, when there was an attempt to present this agenda, civic groups and Human Rights Commission staff gathered to block the decision, but this time, supporters of President Yoon pressured the Human Rights Commission to pass the agenda.



After a commotion that required police for safety management, the Human Rights Commission meeting began.



After four hours of turmoil, the agenda was amended and passed.



The agenda includes provisions to ensure that the Constitutional Court adheres to the principles of due process during the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol and to follow strict procedures akin to criminal proceedings during the main trial.



However, it omitted calls for the swift handling of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial or for the National Assembly Speaker to refrain from abusing impeachment motions.



Human rights commissioners who opposed the passage of the agenda expressed that it was a "wrong decision that puts the Constitutional Court and the judiciary in danger," showing their dissent.



With the passage of this controversial agenda within and outside the Human Rights Commission, conflicts surrounding the commission are expected to intensify.



KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



