Police probe riot plans for Court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there have been a series of posts online that seem to conspire to riot against the Constitutional Court, prompting the police to launch an investigation.



Some posts included floor plans of the Constitutional Court, suggesting places to protest, while others mentioned preparing baseball bats.



The police are also continuing their investigation into the incident at the Western District Court.



This is reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



This is a post that appeared on an online community.



The writer says, "Find a space to protest and hold a peaceful demonstration," and uploaded a floor plan of the Constitutional Court from the basement to the fifth floor.



Posts mentioning the preparation of baseball bats also followed.



Before the shock of the intrusion at the Seoul Western District Court had subsided, posts seemingly inciting violent acts against the Constitutional Court began to appear.



The police have identified 20 posts that are suspected of conspiring to riot and have initiated an investigation.



They also arrested a man in his 30s who wrote a post suggesting to set fire to the Constitutional Court.



The investigation into the Western District Court incident is also ongoing.



The police have charged Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church with inciting insurrection and have questioned two special assistant pastors who were detained as witnesses.



Previously, special assistant pastor Yoon denied any connection with Pastor Jeon.



[Yoon ○○/Special assistant Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church/voice altered/Feb. 5: "They say I’m connected to Pastor Jeon and that it’s some kind of 'incitement,' but right after President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration, orders came down from North Korea."]



Meanwhile, the prosecution has indicted 62 individuals involved in the Western District Court incident, with one being indicted without detention.



Among them, over 20 individuals requested a change of jurisdiction from the Western District Court to the Central District Court, but their request was denied.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!