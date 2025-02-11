News 9

Freelancers more prone to bullying

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have announced that five complaints have been filed regarding the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who was allegedly subjected to workplace bullying.

Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the Human Rights Commission urged that the system should be improved to protect freelancers under the law.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

Oh Yoanna, a weathercaster affiliated with MBC, passed away last September.

The allegations of workplace bullying surfaced after a will was made public at the end of last month.

There are records of the deceased expressing concerns about related issues to a colleague, but no measures were taken to resolve the problem afterward.

It is pointed out that the deceased, who held a 'freelancer' status with unstable employment despite being part of the news department, would have found it difficult to officially raise issues within the organization.

[Kim Yu-kyung/Labor Attorney/Workplace Bullying 119: "There is a structural problem that makes it difficult for freelancers and others with relatively less power within the organization to report."]

In a survey, one in three workers reported experiencing 'bullying' last year, with non-regular workers being more exposed to bullying than regular employees.

Freelancers, treated as individual business owners rather than employees, are not included in the protection of the workplace bullying prevention law.

Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the National Human Rights Commission issued a statement urging that "the system's blind spots must be addressed to ensure that all workers are protected from workplace bullying."

The police stated that five complaints have been received requesting an investigation into the allegations of workplace bullying against the deceased.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Freelancers more prone to bullying
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have announced that five complaints have been filed regarding the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who was allegedly subjected to workplace bullying.

Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the Human Rights Commission urged that the system should be improved to protect freelancers under the law.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

Oh Yoanna, a weathercaster affiliated with MBC, passed away last September.

The allegations of workplace bullying surfaced after a will was made public at the end of last month.

There are records of the deceased expressing concerns about related issues to a colleague, but no measures were taken to resolve the problem afterward.

It is pointed out that the deceased, who held a 'freelancer' status with unstable employment despite being part of the news department, would have found it difficult to officially raise issues within the organization.

[Kim Yu-kyung/Labor Attorney/Workplace Bullying 119: "There is a structural problem that makes it difficult for freelancers and others with relatively less power within the organization to report."]

In a survey, one in three workers reported experiencing 'bullying' last year, with non-regular workers being more exposed to bullying than regular employees.

Freelancers, treated as individual business owners rather than employees, are not included in the protection of the workplace bullying prevention law.

Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the National Human Rights Commission issued a statement urging that "the system's blind spots must be addressed to ensure that all workers are protected from workplace bullying."

The police stated that five complaints have been received requesting an investigation into the allegations of workplace bullying against the deceased.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.