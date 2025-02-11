Freelancers more prone to bullying

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have announced that five complaints have been filed regarding the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who was allegedly subjected to workplace bullying.



Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the Human Rights Commission urged that the system should be improved to protect freelancers under the law.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



Oh Yoanna, a weathercaster affiliated with MBC, passed away last September.



The allegations of workplace bullying surfaced after a will was made public at the end of last month.



There are records of the deceased expressing concerns about related issues to a colleague, but no measures were taken to resolve the problem afterward.



It is pointed out that the deceased, who held a 'freelancer' status with unstable employment despite being part of the news department, would have found it difficult to officially raise issues within the organization.



[Kim Yu-kyung/Labor Attorney/Workplace Bullying 119: "There is a structural problem that makes it difficult for freelancers and others with relatively less power within the organization to report."]



In a survey, one in three workers reported experiencing 'bullying' last year, with non-regular workers being more exposed to bullying than regular employees.



Freelancers, treated as individual business owners rather than employees, are not included in the protection of the workplace bullying prevention law.



Chairman Ahn Chang-ho of the National Human Rights Commission issued a statement urging that "the system's blind spots must be addressed to ensure that all workers are protected from workplace bullying."



The police stated that five complaints have been received requesting an investigation into the allegations of workplace bullying against the deceased.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!