News 9

S. Korea wins silver in team sprint

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49) 수정 2025.02.11 (00:50)

[Anchor]

The men's sprint national team won a silver medal in speed skating at the Harbin Asian Winter Games.

This achievement is even more significant as rivals Kim Jun-ho and Cha Min-kyu came together as a team.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

Kim Jun-ho won a bronze medal in the men's 500m but couldn't hold back his tears, feeling he fell short of his goals.

Shaking off his disappointment, he participated in the team sprint, where one member drops out of the race each lap, and Kim Jun-ho finished the first segment with the fastest time.

They maintained first place until the second runner Cha Min-kyu's turn, but allowed China to overtake them during the final runner Cho Sang-hyeok's turn, finishing with a time of 1 minute 20.48 seconds to secure the silver medal.

This medal marked Kim Jun-ho's third medal of the competition, and he finally beamed a bright smile.

[Kim Jun-ho/Speed Skating National Team: "I'm really happy and feel great to win my third medal. I think we were able to get on the podium together because we cooperated well with each other."]

The value of this medal is heightened by a promise made between Kim Jun-ho and Cha Min-kyu.

After winning a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Cha Min-kyu ran with the Korean flag, thinking of Kim Jun-ho, who finished in sixth place.

The two athletes, who have always competed as rivals, ignited their motivation by promising to stand on the podium together next time, and although it wasn't an individual event, they stood on the podium as a team.

[Cha Min-kyu/Speed Skating National Team: "We were really fierce rivals, so being on the podium together for the first time as a team felt quite meaningful."]

As the medal march of our speed skating national team continues, tomorrow Kim Min-sun and Lee Na-hyun will once again challenge for gold in the women's 1000m.

In the men's snowboard big air event, Kang Dong-hun secured third place with a score of 158.75, winning the second bronze medal of the competition.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting for KBS News from Harbin.

