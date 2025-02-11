[Exclusive] Delay after martial law lift vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Assembly's proposal to lift the emergency martial law was passed two and a half hours later.



However, it took President Yoon Suk Yeol an additional three and a half hours to actually lift the martial law.



During this considerable time, what discussions took place? KBS has exclusively reported on the testimonies of officials related to the emergency martial law.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the story.



[Report]



Right after the National Assembly passed the proposal to lift the emergency martial law.



President Yoon Suk Yeol asked for the legal code and discussed something with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun for a while, according to Park An-su, the Army Chief of Staff at the time.



Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command and control room at the time stated that President Yoon mentioned to former Minister Kim that "there was a shortage of troops."



The prosecution has obtained testimony stating that Kwon Young-hwan, the Director of Martial Law at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recommended the immediate lifting of martial law. In response, Park An-su reportedly said, "You’re not good at handling things," and added, "Instead of giving such advice, you should make things work."



President Yoon, former Minister Kim, and Army Chief of Staff Park continued their discussions for 20 to 30 minutes in the Joint Chiefs of Staff decision support room.



After that, suggestions from the staff to immediately lift the emergency martial law continued, and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated to the investigative agency that "Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a certain role in President Yoon's decision."



The three and a half hours from the National Assembly's resolution on the emergency martial law to its actual lifting.



The prosecution has captured indications that President Yoon mentioned 'additional martial law' after the resolution to lift the martial law and is considering further investigations to confirm the truth of this matter.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



