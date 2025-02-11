Naturalized Lin XIaojun wins gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this Asian Games short track event, a Chinese athlete named Lin Xiaojun caught attention as he fiercely competed against our player.



Lin Xiaojun, who originally represented Korea under the name Im Hyo-jun, continued his unfortunate relationship with Korean players in this tournament.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



This is a scene of a physical confrontation between Park Ji-won and Lin Xiaojun in the relay event.



Chinese skater Lin Xiaojun fell on the ice, and South Korea's Park Ji-won was also pushed aside.



The two showed subtle emotional clashes, blocking each other with their hands and even headbutting, but while our team was disqualified, Lin Xiaojun, who won the bronze medal, did not hide his strong competitive spirit despite defeating his friend Park Ji-won.



[Lin Xiaojun/Chinese Short Track National Team: "My teammates and I worked hard together, and I wanted to bring home a gold medal, but I feel very disappointed at the end. Have a good Jeongwol Daeboreum."]



After winning a gold medal in his first comprehensive competition since naturalization, Lin Xiaojun ran to coach Jeon Jae-soo of the Chinese national team and shed tears.



As the audience cheered enthusiastically, he responded by waving the Five-Star Red Flag around the arena and sang along to the Chinese national anthem from the highest spot on the podium.



[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Caster: "In Pyeongchang, he won a medal wearing the Taegeuk mark, but now he has become a Chinese athlete and won a gold medal at the Asian Games."]



Lin Xiaojun was the ace skater Im Hyo-jun, who brought the first gold medal in short track to our national team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.



In 2019, he was embroiled in an unfortunate incident with his teammate Hwang Dae-heon, received a one-year suspension from competition, and in 2020, he abruptly naturalized to China.



Like the nickname 'Second Viktor An', Lin Xiaojun has emerged as a strong competitor against our national team in next year's Winter Olympics.



The rivalry intensified when Lin Xiaojun's teammate Sun Long made controversial remarks towards our national team after the relay.



[Sun Long/Chinese Short Track National Team: "Dirty! Korea is dirty!"]



Sun Long is facing increased criticism due to his role in helping Lin Xiaojun win the gold medal by pushing him from behind in the men's 500m final.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!