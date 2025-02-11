DP leader unveils growth vision
The leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has presented a new vision based on recovery and growth, called "Jalsanism," which aims for everyone to live well together.
He announced plans for a supplementary budget of 30 trillion won, a four-day workweek, and a national recall system for members of the National Assembly.
Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.
[Report]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung emphasized "recovery and growth" once again following his New Year press conference.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We need to grow more to reduce the gap further. I will mobilize all party resources to lead 'recovery and growth.'"]
He declared that he would implement "Jalsanism," which aims for everyone to live well together by utilizing useful policies regardless of political ideology.
He mentioned the necessity of a supplementary budget of 30 trillion won for this purpose.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The emergency prescription to revive the economy is the supplementary budget. I will not insist on specific items."]
He proposed a four-day workweek and emphasized the need to reduce working hours.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Productivity improvements through AI and advanced technology should lead to 'reduced working hours.' Long hours of forced labor are completely incompatible."]
Regarding the controversial exception clause for the 52-hour workweek in the semiconductor sector, he drew the line by stating that even if working hours are made flexible, the total working hours should not increase.
He also proposed a national recall system that would allow citizens to dismiss members of the National Assembly through a public vote.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(The people's) will of sovereignty should be reflected in governance on a daily basis, and I will strengthen direct democracy. As the first step, I will introduce the national recall system for members of the National Assembly."]
While the overall focus of today's (2.10) speech was on "growth," he emphasized that he would also carry forward his signature pledge of a "basic society."
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
