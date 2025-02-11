News 9

Norovirus hits 10-year high

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

[Anchor]

Norovirus is spreading at its highest level in 10 years.

In particular, children under 6 years old account for more than half of all cases, requiring attention.

Reporter Joo Hyun-ji reports on how to avoid infection.

[Report]

At this pediatric clinic, the number of flu patients has decreased since the Lunar New Year holiday, while the number of gastroenteritis patients has significantly increased.

As norovirus, which causes gastroenteritis, spreads, parents are increasingly worried.

[Lee Geum-bi/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "(My child) suffered a lot from gastroenteritis, vomiting, and frequent hospital visits, and I heard that gastroenteritis is spreading again recently, so I am very concerned."]

The number of norovirus infection cases has steadily increased since November of last year, reaching 469 in the fourth week of last month.

This is the highest level in the past 10 years.

In particular, the proportion of children under 6 years old has surpassed half of all cases.

Norovirus, which causes symptoms similar to food poisoning such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, typically spreads from late autumn to early spring of the following year.

It is mainly transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water or food such as shellfish, or through contact with infected individuals.

Since there is no preventive vaccine for norovirus, it is essential to maintain personal hygiene practices such as washing hands with soap.

[Kwon Jeong-hyun/Pediatrician: "Maintain good hand hygiene, make sure to cook food, especially shellfish and seafood, before eating, and avoid giving children anything that is not fresh."]

Norovirus patients are advised to stay at home for up to 48 hours after symptoms disappear.

The number of rotavirus cases, which also causes vomiting and diarrhea, has more than doubled compared to a year ago, necessitating special caution in places like daycare centers and postpartum care facilities.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

