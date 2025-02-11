Ruling party criticizes Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party state that opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's speech showed no self-reflection or introspection.



The ruling party also criticized Lee for having words and actions that do not match, stating that he himself would be the first target of the people's recall.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



[Park Jeong-hun/People Power Party Member: "Repay the misused corporate card expenses!"]



The response from the People Power Party was cold.



They claimed it was filled with grand rhetoric but lacked self-reflection and introspection.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Words and actions need to align, but today it seems to have ended with just a feast of words...."]



They emphasized that they could not trust what Lee says in his speech.



Although he emphasized unity and people's livelihoods, they pointed out that he was actually preoccupied with impeachment and special investigations, and while proposing a four-day workweek and extending retirement age, there was no legislative activity related to labor reform.



They escalated their criticism of the National Assembly's recall system.



They argued that Representative Lee should first give up his privilege of non-arrest, claiming that he would be the first target of the recall system.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Senior Floor Spokesperson: "In three months, will you appeal for the rejection of the recall of yourself as a member of the National Assembly?"]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon criticized this as an attempt to eliminate political opponents by mobilizing fervent supporters.



The Rebuilding Korea Party actively supports the recall system and proposed the launch of a special committee for political reform in the National Assembly, while Reform Party member Lee Jun-seok pointed out whether they had considered that the four-day workweek proposal would be a shock to self-employed individuals.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



