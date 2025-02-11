Ex-special forces stops bank robber

동영상 고정 취소

Today (2.10), a shocking incident occurred when an armed robber entered a bank in Busan.



In a moment of terror, a customer who was a former special forces member subdued the robber, and the crime was over in just three minutes. The gun the robber was holding turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.



During a calm morning at the bank, a man with a hat and mask enters the bank.



After scanning his surroundings, he suddenly pulled an object from a black plastic bag, pointing it like a gun.



Startled customers tried to flee, but the man dragged them back, forcing them to kneel in a corner.



[Cho Min-kyun/Bank Employee: "He said 'Attention!' and then 'Everyone out!' and handed me a suitcase, saying 'Put in 50,000 won bills.'"]



In that moment of fear, a citizen quickly grabbed the man's arm, and with the help of bank employees, they completely subdued him in three minutes.



The brave individual was a customer in his 50s who was a former special forces member.



[Park Cheon-kyu/Gijang-gun, Busan/Citizen who apprehended the robber: "I kept thinking about how I could take the gun away from him, and I was always looking for an opportunity to do so."]



The object the man had disguised as a gun in the plastic bag turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.



[Park Dae-soo/Head of Criminal Investigation Division, Busan Gijang Police Station: "He was under severe financial pressure and was in such a difficult situation that he couldn't even pay public utility bills... So he used his child's water gun at home to commit the crime."]



The police arrested the man on charges of attempted robbery and are investigating the specific motive behind the crime, while also planning to award a certificate of appreciation to the brave citizen.



This is KBS News Jeon Hyung-seo.



