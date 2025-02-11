News 9

Ex-special forces stops bank robber

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (2.10), a shocking incident occurred when an armed robber entered a bank in Busan.

In a moment of terror, a customer who was a former special forces member subdued the robber, and the crime was over in just three minutes. The gun the robber was holding turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.

Jeon Hyung-seo reports.

[Report]

During a calm morning at the bank, a man with a hat and mask enters the bank.

After scanning his surroundings, he suddenly pulled an object from a black plastic bag, pointing it like a gun.

Startled customers tried to flee, but the man dragged them back, forcing them to kneel in a corner.

[Cho Min-kyun/Bank Employee: "He said 'Attention!' and then 'Everyone out!' and handed me a suitcase, saying 'Put in 50,000 won bills.'"]

In that moment of fear, a citizen quickly grabbed the man's arm, and with the help of bank employees, they completely subdued him in three minutes.

The brave individual was a customer in his 50s who was a former special forces member.

[Park Cheon-kyu/Gijang-gun, Busan/Citizen who apprehended the robber: "I kept thinking about how I could take the gun away from him, and I was always looking for an opportunity to do so."]

The object the man had disguised as a gun in the plastic bag turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.

[Park Dae-soo/Head of Criminal Investigation Division, Busan Gijang Police Station: "He was under severe financial pressure and was in such a difficult situation that he couldn't even pay public utility bills... So he used his child's water gun at home to commit the crime."]

The police arrested the man on charges of attempted robbery and are investigating the specific motive behind the crime, while also planning to award a certificate of appreciation to the brave citizen.

This is KBS News Jeon Hyung-seo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-special forces stops bank robber
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (2.10), a shocking incident occurred when an armed robber entered a bank in Busan.

In a moment of terror, a customer who was a former special forces member subdued the robber, and the crime was over in just three minutes. The gun the robber was holding turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.

Jeon Hyung-seo reports.

[Report]

During a calm morning at the bank, a man with a hat and mask enters the bank.

After scanning his surroundings, he suddenly pulled an object from a black plastic bag, pointing it like a gun.

Startled customers tried to flee, but the man dragged them back, forcing them to kneel in a corner.

[Cho Min-kyun/Bank Employee: "He said 'Attention!' and then 'Everyone out!' and handed me a suitcase, saying 'Put in 50,000 won bills.'"]

In that moment of fear, a citizen quickly grabbed the man's arm, and with the help of bank employees, they completely subdued him in three minutes.

The brave individual was a customer in his 50s who was a former special forces member.

[Park Cheon-kyu/Gijang-gun, Busan/Citizen who apprehended the robber: "I kept thinking about how I could take the gun away from him, and I was always looking for an opportunity to do so."]

The object the man had disguised as a gun in the plastic bag turned out to be a dinosaur-shaped toy water gun.

[Park Dae-soo/Head of Criminal Investigation Division, Busan Gijang Police Station: "He was under severe financial pressure and was in such a difficult situation that he couldn't even pay public utility bills... So he used his child's water gun at home to commit the crime."]

The police arrested the man on charges of attempted robbery and are investigating the specific motive behind the crime, while also planning to award a certificate of appreciation to the brave citizen.

This is KBS News Jeon Hyung-seo.
전형서
전형서

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.