News 9

Oil storage tank exploded in Ulsan

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This morning (Feb.10), an oil storage tank exploded at the Onsan Industrial Complex in Ulsan, resulting in one death and one injury.

There were concerns about additional explosions and the spread of fire due to nearby tanks containing flammable materials.

The fire department launched a comprehensive firefighting operation from land, air, and sea.

Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the details.

[Report]

Black smoke and flames are continuously rising from the oil storage tank.

Fire trucks are spraying fire extinguishing agents, but the flames are not easily controlled.

Around 11:15 AM today, an oil storage tank at a liquefied cargo storage company in the Onsan Industrial Complex exploded.

[Accident Witness: "I heard a sound like the wind being sucked in, and then 'bang,' flames shot up towards the roof of the tank."]

As a result of the accident, a worker in his 30s who was performing inspection work on top of the tank fell and died, and another colleague was injured.

[Nam Doo-won/United Terminal Korea, Safety and Environment Team Leader: "It was determined that they were conducting preliminary work to check the remaining amount inside the tank or to take samples."]

The tank that exploded contained 1,600 tons of petroleum, and there were more tanks nearby containing flammable materials, raising concerns about further explosions.

The fire department issued a Level 2 response and began comprehensive firefighting efforts.

Helicopters were reported to have sprayed fire extinguishing agents from the air, while on land, large-caliber rocket launchers were used to shoot chemical agents for extinguishing fuel fires to block oxygen.

On the sea, disaster response vessels sprayed water on the surrounding storage tanks for cooling, and the fire was extinguished after about three hours.

As the flames and smoke increased public anxiety, disaster safety messages were sent out, and nearby roads were also closed.

The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident against safety management officials, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Oil storage tank exploded in Ulsan
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

This morning (Feb.10), an oil storage tank exploded at the Onsan Industrial Complex in Ulsan, resulting in one death and one injury.

There were concerns about additional explosions and the spread of fire due to nearby tanks containing flammable materials.

The fire department launched a comprehensive firefighting operation from land, air, and sea.

Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the details.

[Report]

Black smoke and flames are continuously rising from the oil storage tank.

Fire trucks are spraying fire extinguishing agents, but the flames are not easily controlled.

Around 11:15 AM today, an oil storage tank at a liquefied cargo storage company in the Onsan Industrial Complex exploded.

[Accident Witness: "I heard a sound like the wind being sucked in, and then 'bang,' flames shot up towards the roof of the tank."]

As a result of the accident, a worker in his 30s who was performing inspection work on top of the tank fell and died, and another colleague was injured.

[Nam Doo-won/United Terminal Korea, Safety and Environment Team Leader: "It was determined that they were conducting preliminary work to check the remaining amount inside the tank or to take samples."]

The tank that exploded contained 1,600 tons of petroleum, and there were more tanks nearby containing flammable materials, raising concerns about further explosions.

The fire department issued a Level 2 response and began comprehensive firefighting efforts.

Helicopters were reported to have sprayed fire extinguishing agents from the air, while on land, large-caliber rocket launchers were used to shoot chemical agents for extinguishing fuel fires to block oxygen.

On the sea, disaster response vessels sprayed water on the surrounding storage tanks for cooling, and the fire was extinguished after about three hours.

As the flames and smoke increased public anxiety, disaster safety messages were sent out, and nearby roads were also closed.

The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident against safety management officials, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.
조희수
조희수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.