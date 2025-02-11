Oil storage tank exploded in Ulsan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (Feb.10), an oil storage tank exploded at the Onsan Industrial Complex in Ulsan, resulting in one death and one injury.



There were concerns about additional explosions and the spread of fire due to nearby tanks containing flammable materials.



The fire department launched a comprehensive firefighting operation from land, air, and sea.



Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the details.



[Report]



Black smoke and flames are continuously rising from the oil storage tank.



Fire trucks are spraying fire extinguishing agents, but the flames are not easily controlled.



Around 11:15 AM today, an oil storage tank at a liquefied cargo storage company in the Onsan Industrial Complex exploded.



[Accident Witness: "I heard a sound like the wind being sucked in, and then 'bang,' flames shot up towards the roof of the tank."]



As a result of the accident, a worker in his 30s who was performing inspection work on top of the tank fell and died, and another colleague was injured.



[Nam Doo-won/United Terminal Korea, Safety and Environment Team Leader: "It was determined that they were conducting preliminary work to check the remaining amount inside the tank or to take samples."]



The tank that exploded contained 1,600 tons of petroleum, and there were more tanks nearby containing flammable materials, raising concerns about further explosions.



The fire department issued a Level 2 response and began comprehensive firefighting efforts.



Helicopters were reported to have sprayed fire extinguishing agents from the air, while on land, large-caliber rocket launchers were used to shoot chemical agents for extinguishing fuel fires to block oxygen.



On the sea, disaster response vessels sprayed water on the surrounding storage tanks for cooling, and the fire was extinguished after about three hours.



As the flames and smoke increased public anxiety, disaster safety messages were sent out, and nearby roads were also closed.



The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident against safety management officials, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!