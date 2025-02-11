News 9

31 trillion won tax shortfall

[Anchor]

Last year, the government's tax revenue fell short of its target by nearly 31 trillion won.

As tax collection was not going well, the target was lowered and reset in September last year, but it still fell short by more than 1 trillion won.

First, reporter Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

When cooking with high-temperature oil, harmful substances mixed with smoke, known as 'cooking fumes', are produced.

In school cafeterias that serve hundreds of meals, the harmfulness is much greater.

The planned improvements to ventilation facilities are delayed in various places.

This year's budget has been reduced by more than 70%.

[Lee Man-jae/Head of the Seoul Branch of the Education Workers Solidarity Division: "As local government grants have decreased, there are almost no places that have started (construction) recently…."]

This is because the central government also lacks the budget to allocate.

The national tax collected last year was 336.5 trillion won.

This was 30.8 trillion won less than the target set when drafting the budget.

Among the three major tax categories, value-added tax and income tax performed well, but corporate tax had a significant shortfall.

It decreased by nearly 18 trillion won, over 22% compared to a year ago.

The bigger problem is that this marks 'two consecutive years' of large tax revenue shortfalls.

In 2023, the shortfall was over 56 trillion won, the largest in history.

[Choi Sang-mok/Minister of Economy and Finance/Sept. 2024: "I feel sorry for the repeated errors in tax revenue estimates and take heavy responsibility for this."]

However, this heavy sense of responsibility has not translated into actual measures.

Considering that there were additional collections of 60 trillion and 50 trillion won in 2021 and 2022 respectively, there have been tax revenue 'errors' in the tens of trillions of won for four consecutive years.

The government has announced that it will reform the tax revenue estimation method due to repeated errors.

However, specific reform plans are still under review.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

