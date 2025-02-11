News 9

Cold wave coming to an end

[Anchor]

The cold wave that has continued since last week is now coming to an end.

Tomorrow (Feb.11), daytime temperatures are expected to return to normal levels, and there will be no significant cold weather until the weekend.

Kim Se-hyun reports on the weather.

[Report]

The lake in front of the museum is completely frozen, and the surrounding snow has also frozen.

Today (Feb.10), the daytime temperature in Seoul was about 1 degree higher than yesterday (Feb.9), but due to the ongoing cold, citizens stayed indoors.

[Kim Si-eun/Cheongju, Chungbuk Province: "There was an exhibition I wanted to see, and I could rest warmly, so I was taking a break here for a while."]

[Kim Sung-min/Hanam, Gyeonggi Province: "It's too cold for our little one to go out, and since the museum is spacious, I think it's good."]

The cold wave that has lasted since last week is now nearing its end.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature in Seoul is expected to be slightly higher at minus 5 degrees Celsius compared to today, and during the day, warm southwesterly winds will blow, raising the temperature further.

During the day, Seoul will reach 6 degrees Celsius, with temperatures across the country expected to be 3 to 6 degrees higher than today, ranging from 4 to 9 degrees.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that there will be no significant cold weather until the weekend.

From tomorrow night, there is a possibility of rain or snow.

Rain will start late at night from the southwestern coast of Jeonnam Province and Jeju Island, and by the dawn of the day after tomorrow (Feb.12), rain or snow will fall nationwide.

The expected snowfall by the day after tomorrow includes more than 10cm in the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, 3 to 8cm in the inland areas of Gyeonggi and northern Chungbuk provinces, and 1 to 5 m in Seoul and Daejeon.

In particular, in the metropolitan area including Seoul, heavy snow of 1 to 3cm per hour is expected on the way to work on Wednesday morning, so caution is advised to prevent slipping accidents.

This is Kim Se-hyun from KBS News.

