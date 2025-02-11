Xi to attend Russia's Victory Day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the Victory Day event in Russia this coming May.



There are interpretations that China and Russia are strengthening their alliance to counter the United States.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to the Victory Day event, which could serve as an opportunity for the leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia to meet.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



In 2015, the 70th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day was held.



President Xi Jinping attended, and China and Russia effectively co-hosted the parade, showcasing a new "honeymoon relationship."



10 years later this May, marking the 80th anniversary, President Xi is expected to attend again.



[Morgulov/Russian Ambassador to China/Russia-24 Interview: "(Xi Jinping) has accepted the invitation to attend the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War ceremony in Moscow on May 9."]



President Xi and President Putin met in person three times last year, and they also held a video conference last month.



This was interpreted as a move to strengthen their alliance in response to U.S. pressure, especially since it was shortly after Trump's inauguration.



[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/Jan. 21: "We will respond to external uncertainties with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations."]



[Putin/Russian President: "We will build our relationship based on friendship, mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit."]



China has maintained a mechanically neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, but this is seen as an effort to bring Russia closer amid the confrontation with the United States.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to Russia's Victory Day event.



Discussions are underway regarding the participation of North Korean troops in the parade.



If Kim Jong-un attends the Russian Victory Day, cooperation among North Korea, China, and Russia could be further strengthened.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



