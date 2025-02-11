News 9

Xi to attend Russia's Victory Day

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the Victory Day event in Russia this coming May.

There are interpretations that China and Russia are strengthening their alliance to counter the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to the Victory Day event, which could serve as an opportunity for the leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia to meet.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

In 2015, the 70th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day was held.

President Xi Jinping attended, and China and Russia effectively co-hosted the parade, showcasing a new "honeymoon relationship."

10 years later this May, marking the 80th anniversary, President Xi is expected to attend again.

[Morgulov/Russian Ambassador to China/Russia-24 Interview: "(Xi Jinping) has accepted the invitation to attend the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War ceremony in Moscow on May 9."]

President Xi and President Putin met in person three times last year, and they also held a video conference last month.

This was interpreted as a move to strengthen their alliance in response to U.S. pressure, especially since it was shortly after Trump's inauguration.

[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/Jan. 21: "We will respond to external uncertainties with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations."]

[Putin/Russian President: "We will build our relationship based on friendship, mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit."]

China has maintained a mechanically neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, but this is seen as an effort to bring Russia closer amid the confrontation with the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to Russia's Victory Day event.

Discussions are underway regarding the participation of North Korean troops in the parade.

If Kim Jong-un attends the Russian Victory Day, cooperation among North Korea, China, and Russia could be further strengthened.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Xi to attend Russia's Victory Day
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the Victory Day event in Russia this coming May.

There are interpretations that China and Russia are strengthening their alliance to counter the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to the Victory Day event, which could serve as an opportunity for the leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia to meet.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

In 2015, the 70th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day was held.

President Xi Jinping attended, and China and Russia effectively co-hosted the parade, showcasing a new "honeymoon relationship."

10 years later this May, marking the 80th anniversary, President Xi is expected to attend again.

[Morgulov/Russian Ambassador to China/Russia-24 Interview: "(Xi Jinping) has accepted the invitation to attend the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War ceremony in Moscow on May 9."]

President Xi and President Putin met in person three times last year, and they also held a video conference last month.

This was interpreted as a move to strengthen their alliance in response to U.S. pressure, especially since it was shortly after Trump's inauguration.

[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/Jan. 21: "We will respond to external uncertainties with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations."]

[Putin/Russian President: "We will build our relationship based on friendship, mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit."]

China has maintained a mechanically neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, but this is seen as an effort to bring Russia closer amid the confrontation with the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been invited to Russia's Victory Day event.

Discussions are underway regarding the participation of North Korean troops in the parade.

If Kim Jong-un attends the Russian Victory Day, cooperation among North Korea, China, and Russia could be further strengthened.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.