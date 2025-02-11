News 9

Gov't aims at small buildings

[Anchor]

Due to the lack of tax revenue, the government is struggling to find and increase places to collect taxes.

One measure is the government's direct appraisal of so-called "small buildings" to significantly increase the tax amount.

However, it is questionable whether this can sufficiently cover the tax revenue shortfall, and the backlash from taxpayers is also a problem.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

This is the so-called "holy land of pop-up shops," the commercial district of Seongsu-dong in Seoul.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the market price of small commercial buildings has skyrocketed.

[Lee Cheol-soo/Real Estate Agent: "As Yeonmujang-gil (where pop-up stores are concentrated) has become trendy, the transaction prices have increased almost two to three times compared to before COVID."]

The problem arises when it comes to taxation.

Small buildings often involve many gifts or inheritances, but their market prices are not always clear.

The National Tax Service decided to conduct official appraisals at the agency's discretion.

For this building, the taxpayer reported the price as 5 billion won, but the National Tax Service's appraisal came out to over 20 billion won.

The inheritance tax increased by about 8 billion won.

In this way, the National Tax Service has collected an additional 2 trillion won in taxes over the past five years, while the budget for appraisals was only about one-hundredth of that.

This proves the cost-effectiveness of the policy.

Starting this year, taxation on ultra-high-priced housing will be strengthened, as it was for small buildings.

[Kang Min-soo/Commissioner of the National Tax Service/Feb. 22: "There are many large apartments and houses that you can understand as typical examples. The effect of fair taxation plus, of course, there will be an increase in tax revenue of over 1 trillion won."]

However, there is considerable backlash from taxpayers.

This is because they are suddenly hit with a tax bomb that is several times higher than expected.

The recent overwhelming increase in inheritance tax disputes appears to stem from this context.

[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation, University of Seoul: "If taxpayers know the estimated market price primarily considered by the National Tax Service, it will greatly reduce the chances of confusion or flusteration later."]

There is also the issue that this is insufficient to cover the tax revenue shortfall.

The tens of trillions of won in tax revenue losses are ultimately linked to long-term tax reform.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-soo.

