News 9

Change to tax-saving accounts

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

[Anchor]

The government has reduced tax benefits for overseas funds purchased through tax-saving accounts like pension savings or ISAs.

As the controversy over double taxation grew, the government decided to take a step back.

Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.

[Report]

Pension savings accounts.

Retirement pension IRP.

The ISA, known as the 'universal account.'

True to its name as the 'triple set of tax-saving accounts.' it offers various tax benefits, one of which is the foreign tax credit system.

Even if foreign governments deduct dividend taxes from the dividend income of overseas funds, the Korean government refunds that amount.

This was effectively a dividend tax exemption, but it was suspended starting January of this year.

The tax amount, which is about 10% to 15% of the dividends, is not large compared to the investment principal, but due to the nature of tax-saving accounts that can be compounded for decades, the 'magic of compound interest' may diminish.

While the government previously emphasized tax-saving benefits, it faced backlash for eliminating them without notice, prompting a change in policy.

For now, the government will maintain the policy of not refunding the dividend tax deducted by foreign countries.

The aim is to clarify that taxes paid to foreign countries cannot be reimbursed from the national treasury.

However, the government will accumulate the foreign dividend tax as “points.”

Then, when the time comes to pay taxes in Korea at maturity, it will deduct that 'point' amount from the tax liability.

[Financial investment industry official/voice altered: "Since the tax-saving account benefits can be received at a level almost identical to before, it seems that subscriber dissatisfaction will decrease."]

The direction has been set, but the final deduction limit is still undecided.

The ISA can be adjusted by changing the enforcement decree, but pension accounts and IRPs require changes to tax laws, so there is still much discussion to be had.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

