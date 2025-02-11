Illegal loan sharks arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group of illegal loan sharks has been caught, extorting money with an unimaginable interest rate of 20,000 percent per year.



However, during the investigation, a new type of illegal business known as "solution companies," which further exploits debt-ridden borrowers, was also uncovered.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



A man in his 20s, referred to as Mr. A, borrowed 2 million won from an unregistered loan company.



Once his payment was delayed, he began to juggle payments, and the interest skyrocketed.



[Mr. A/voice altered: "I paid the principal to 15 different companies. When I calculated the total principal, it came to about 30 million won."]



From that point on, Mr. A's daily life collapsed.



[Mr. A/voice altered: "I get about 300 to 400 calls a day. I feel like I hear all kinds of insults, starting from insults about my parents."]



When the police caught this illegal loan company, they found that over three years, starting from 2021, they had extorted illegal interest amounting to 4.8 billion won from more than 3,600 people.



The annual interest rate exceeded 20,000 percent at its highest.



["You acknowledge that you violated the legally prescribed interest rate and received more interest, right?"]



Paying back the money only led to a deeper pit of collection efforts.



They managed borrowers separately and encouraged them to take out more loans until they lost their ability to repay.



The police arrested 60 people related to the illegal loan company and detained 9 of them.



During the investigation, a new type of illegal business was also revealed.



This so-called "solution company" claims to help resolve debts.



They approached victims, promising to solve their debts, and charged them consulting fees of up to tens of millions of won.



At the same time, they threatened to report the illegal loan companies, intercepting excess interest that should have been refunded to the debtors.



[Kim Jong-wook/Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police: "They used methods to steal personal information or private life information stored on the victims' phones to secure the payment of consulting fees."]



The police urged anyone who suffers from illegal collection to report it to the police call center or the Financial Supervisory Service.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!