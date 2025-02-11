[Exclusive] Former Pres. Kim Dae-jung's residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Mapo District Office in Seoul has been pushing for the registration of the late former President Kim Dae-jung's residence in Donggyo-dong as a national registered cultural heritage.



However, it has been confirmed that the Seoul city government has prioritized holding off on the registration application, citing that the building is not yet 50 years old.



Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the exclusive report.



[Report]



The Donggyo-dong residence where former President Kim Dae-jung lived since the 1960s.



This is the place where he fought against the Yushin program and endured house arrest, participating in over 30 years of the democratization struggle.



[2000.12.07/KBS News 9: "The persecution continued, including being taken away and placed under house arrest."]



After being sold last July amid controversy, the Mapo District Office has been pursuing the application for national registered cultural heritage status.



However, KBS has confirmed that the Seoul National Heritage Committee recently decided to 'suspend' the registration application.



It is reported that the city judged that the Donggyo-dong residence does not meet the criteria of 'over 50 years old' for modern cultural heritage.



In fact, the Donggyo-dong residence was once demolished and rebuilt, and according to the land registry, it is a building constructed in 2000.



[Bae Gi-seon/Secretary General of the Kim Dae-jung Foundation: "(Although the residence was rebuilt) the Donggyo-dong residence as a base for activities remains unchanged. It is only natural that it should be designated as a cultural heritage."]



The city plans to review not only the residence building but also the surrounding area as a 'monument' to avoid the 50-year restriction that applies to 'buildings.'



However, it is expected that the decision by the city will take 2 to 3 months due to additional on-site investigations, and several more months will be needed for the final review by the Korea Heritage Service.



Concerns are being raised that the longer the decision takes, the more the already privately sold residence may be exposed to risks of commercialization and damage.



[Park Gang-soo/Mayor of Mapo District: "It's a bit frustrating. If this (residence) becomes the private property of an individual, I think it would be a sin against future generations. It should be preserved as it is...."]



The Korea Heritage Service has already designated and manages the residences of other former presidents, including Rhee Syngman, Park Chung-hee, and Choi Kyu-hah, as national registered cultural heritage.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!