Cha Jun-hwan aims for gold

[Anchor]

Starting tomorrow, Cha Jun-hwan will make his golden challenge in men's figure skating at the same venue where the short track speed skating at the Harbin Asian Winter Games achieved a golden run.

Cha Jun-hwan has raised expectations for the first medal in men's figure skating history with his light movements.

This is a report by Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

After achieving a record of six gold medals in short track, Cha Jun-hwan, inspired by the golden energy from the competition footage, began his first official training.

As the melody filled the arena, Cha Jun-hwan started his elegant performance as if spreading his wings.

Dressed in purple, North Korea's Ro Yong-myong caught attention as he warmed up beside him, while Cha Jun-hwan perfectly completed his final spin, elevating his senses to the highest level.

[Cha Jun-hwan/Men's Figure Skating National Team: "I think I mainly checked my adaptation to the ice quality and such. I didn't particularly pay attention to the North Korean athlete. We just practiced hard together as fellow competitors."]

Debuting on the Olympic stage at the age of 16 in 2018, Cha Jun-hwan has been writing a new history for Korean men's figure skating.

After finishing fifth at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, he achieved the remarkable feat of winning a silver medal at the World Championships the following year, becoming the first Korean man to do so.

At this Asian Games, held ahead of next year's Winter Olympics, he is aiming for the first gold medal in men's figure skating.

His strong competitors include world's 3rd in ranking Japan's Kagiyama Yuma and Sato Shun.

[Cha Jun-hwan/Men's Figure Skating National Team: "Rather than feeling pressure, I think my biggest desire is to focus more on my performance and finish well. I want to use this as an opportunity for significant development."]

Meanwhile, North Korean figure skating coaches and officials showed a sharp reaction when they encountered Korean reporters while pledging to perform well in this competition.

[North Korean Team Official: "(Hello. Can you share your goals for this competition?) Can't you just stay quiet? The competition..."]

The men's singles figure skating, where Cha Jun-hwan is hunting for gold, will kick off tomorrow with the short program.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

