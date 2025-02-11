Kim Kwang-hyun seeks ABS comeback
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Veteran pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun of the professional baseball team SSG is preparing for the new season by reflecting on his struggles with the automatic ball-strike system (ABS) last year.
He has taken on the role of team captain for the first time, which has increased his sense of responsibility.
Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.
[Report]
["Okay!! Good!!"]
The coaching staff expresses satisfaction with Kim Kwang-hyun's bullpen pitching.
["Wow~ That's a strike!"]
The 37-year-old veteran Kim Kwang-hyun experienced significant trial and error last year.
Adapting to the automatic ball-strike system, ABS, was not easy.
Many pitches he thought were strikes were called balls, and he gave up a lot of home runs while trying to target high pitches.
He struggled last year, allowing a personal record of 24 home runs in a single season.
This was an increase of 13 compared to 2023.
His earned run average was also the highest since his debut.
Kim Kwang-hyun, who admitted he was fighting against a machine rather than batters due to the stress of ABS, stated that he has now learned the approach and is determined not to be shaken.
[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "(This year) the strike zone is said to be lower, so I’m trying to adjust my pitches accordingly, and since I need to throw at least 100 pitches as a starting pitcher, I plan to increase my pitch count a bit."]
After stepping off the mound, another special mission awaits him.
[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "We will raise our hands to vote. Can you yield to others, Beom-soo?"]
As a team captain for the first time, Kim Kwang-hyun has set a goal to create the best atmosphere for achieving the best results.
[Kim Kwang-hyun: "Being the captain means I have to pay attention to many things. If I do well, we can definitely compete for the championship, so please come to the baseball field often."]
As Kim Kwang-hyun anticipates restoring his pride through adapting to ABS, the adjusted ABS zone will be implemented starting from the exhibition games on Mar. 8.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Kwang-hyun seeks ABS comeback
-
- 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:37
Veteran pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun of the professional baseball team SSG is preparing for the new season by reflecting on his struggles with the automatic ball-strike system (ABS) last year.
He has taken on the role of team captain for the first time, which has increased his sense of responsibility.
Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.
[Report]
["Okay!! Good!!"]
The coaching staff expresses satisfaction with Kim Kwang-hyun's bullpen pitching.
["Wow~ That's a strike!"]
The 37-year-old veteran Kim Kwang-hyun experienced significant trial and error last year.
Adapting to the automatic ball-strike system, ABS, was not easy.
Many pitches he thought were strikes were called balls, and he gave up a lot of home runs while trying to target high pitches.
He struggled last year, allowing a personal record of 24 home runs in a single season.
This was an increase of 13 compared to 2023.
His earned run average was also the highest since his debut.
Kim Kwang-hyun, who admitted he was fighting against a machine rather than batters due to the stress of ABS, stated that he has now learned the approach and is determined not to be shaken.
[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "(This year) the strike zone is said to be lower, so I’m trying to adjust my pitches accordingly, and since I need to throw at least 100 pitches as a starting pitcher, I plan to increase my pitch count a bit."]
After stepping off the mound, another special mission awaits him.
[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "We will raise our hands to vote. Can you yield to others, Beom-soo?"]
As a team captain for the first time, Kim Kwang-hyun has set a goal to create the best atmosphere for achieving the best results.
[Kim Kwang-hyun: "Being the captain means I have to pay attention to many things. If I do well, we can definitely compete for the championship, so please come to the baseball field often."]
As Kim Kwang-hyun anticipates restoring his pride through adapting to ABS, the adjusted ABS zone will be implemented starting from the exhibition games on Mar. 8.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
-
-
박주미 기자 jjum@kbs.co.kr박주미 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.