Kim Kwang-hyun seeks ABS comeback

[Anchor]



Veteran pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun of the professional baseball team SSG is preparing for the new season by reflecting on his struggles with the automatic ball-strike system (ABS) last year.



He has taken on the role of team captain for the first time, which has increased his sense of responsibility.



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



["Okay!! Good!!"]



The coaching staff expresses satisfaction with Kim Kwang-hyun's bullpen pitching.



["Wow~ That's a strike!"]



The 37-year-old veteran Kim Kwang-hyun experienced significant trial and error last year.



Adapting to the automatic ball-strike system, ABS, was not easy.



Many pitches he thought were strikes were called balls, and he gave up a lot of home runs while trying to target high pitches.



He struggled last year, allowing a personal record of 24 home runs in a single season.



This was an increase of 13 compared to 2023.



His earned run average was also the highest since his debut.



Kim Kwang-hyun, who admitted he was fighting against a machine rather than batters due to the stress of ABS, stated that he has now learned the approach and is determined not to be shaken.



[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "(This year) the strike zone is said to be lower, so I’m trying to adjust my pitches accordingly, and since I need to throw at least 100 pitches as a starting pitcher, I plan to increase my pitch count a bit."]



After stepping off the mound, another special mission awaits him.



[Kim Kwang-hyun/SSG: "We will raise our hands to vote. Can you yield to others, Beom-soo?"]



As a team captain for the first time, Kim Kwang-hyun has set a goal to create the best atmosphere for achieving the best results.



[Kim Kwang-hyun: "Being the captain means I have to pay attention to many things. If I do well, we can definitely compete for the championship, so please come to the baseball field often."]



As Kim Kwang-hyun anticipates restoring his pride through adapting to ABS, the adjusted ABS zone will be implemented starting from the exhibition games on Mar. 8.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



