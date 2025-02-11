News 9

Job outlook in the AI era

입력 2025.02.11 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the era of AI, how will our jobs change? Expectations and concerns coexist.

The Bank of Korea predicts that there will be a clear divide between those who benefit and those who suffer. Looking at the professions in both groups, the polarization is more concerning.

This is a report by Park Chan.

[Report]

This is an AI program developed by a law firm.

I asked a copyright question as if using ChatGPT.

It selects recommended case law and summarizes the key points.

It is certainly convenient, but it cannot replace the work of lawyers.

[Choi Seon-woong/Lawyer at Sejong Law Firm: "In tasks that require a comprehensive solution, it seems that it does not provide much help in terms of the essential role of a lawyer."]

The Bank of Korea's analysis suggests that this is due to the high level of human supervision required for AI results, also known as AI complementarity skills.

On the other hand, jobs with low demand for AI complementarity skills are expected to be easily replaced.

Simple accounting is a prime example.

This AI can handle financial status at the level of skilled employees, and due to the nature of numerical tasks, additional review is almost unnecessary.

[Yoon Joo-ho/Accounting AI Developer: "I think it could become an AI agent that can replace the work of about 0.5 to 1 financial or accounting staff."]

51% of jobs are highly exposed to AI and will be significantly affected, while 49% are not, which is almost a 50-50 split.

Among them, for those with high demand for complementarity skills,

It is expected that productivity and wages will increase as the performance of AI needs to be supervised.

This includes doctors, lawyers, and professors.

On the contrary, sales workers and accounting clerks, who have requires low level of complementarity skills, are likely to be replaced by AI.

Looking at the job landscape, it is predicted that the benefits of AI will be concentrated in high-income jobs.

[Oh Sam-il/Head of Employment Research Team at the Bank of Korea: "(Due to AI) there is a possibility that the wage gap between high-income and median-income jobs may actually widen."]

The Bank of Korea emphasized the urgency of developing measures to address job polarization caused by AI.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Job outlook in the AI era
    • 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the era of AI, how will our jobs change? Expectations and concerns coexist.

The Bank of Korea predicts that there will be a clear divide between those who benefit and those who suffer. Looking at the professions in both groups, the polarization is more concerning.

This is a report by Park Chan.

[Report]

This is an AI program developed by a law firm.

I asked a copyright question as if using ChatGPT.

It selects recommended case law and summarizes the key points.

It is certainly convenient, but it cannot replace the work of lawyers.

[Choi Seon-woong/Lawyer at Sejong Law Firm: "In tasks that require a comprehensive solution, it seems that it does not provide much help in terms of the essential role of a lawyer."]

The Bank of Korea's analysis suggests that this is due to the high level of human supervision required for AI results, also known as AI complementarity skills.

On the other hand, jobs with low demand for AI complementarity skills are expected to be easily replaced.

Simple accounting is a prime example.

This AI can handle financial status at the level of skilled employees, and due to the nature of numerical tasks, additional review is almost unnecessary.

[Yoon Joo-ho/Accounting AI Developer: "I think it could become an AI agent that can replace the work of about 0.5 to 1 financial or accounting staff."]

51% of jobs are highly exposed to AI and will be significantly affected, while 49% are not, which is almost a 50-50 split.

Among them, for those with high demand for complementarity skills,

It is expected that productivity and wages will increase as the performance of AI needs to be supervised.

This includes doctors, lawyers, and professors.

On the contrary, sales workers and accounting clerks, who have requires low level of complementarity skills, are likely to be replaced by AI.

Looking at the job landscape, it is predicted that the benefits of AI will be concentrated in high-income jobs.

[Oh Sam-il/Head of Employment Research Team at the Bank of Korea: "(Due to AI) there is a possibility that the wage gap between high-income and median-income jobs may actually widen."]

The Bank of Korea emphasized the urgency of developing measures to address job polarization caused by AI.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”

트럼프 관세폭풍, 이번엔 “철강·알루미늄 25%”
헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결

헌재 “검찰 조서, 증거 사용 가능”…‘마은혁 권한쟁의’ 변론 종결
인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들

인권위, ‘윤 방어권 보장’ 수정 의결…몰려든 윤 지지자들
[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?

[단독] 계엄 해제 건의하니 “일머리 없다”…3시간 반 동안 무슨 일이?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.