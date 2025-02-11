Teacher admits stabbing student
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A first-grade elementary school student was stabbed to death in a classroom at an elementary school in Daejeon.
At the scene, a teacher in their 40s was also found stabbed, and it is reported that the teacher confessed to the police about the murder charges.
This is a report by Park Yeon-seon.
[Report]
At an elementary school in Seo-gu, Daejeon, around 5:50 PM today (Feb.10), an 8-year-old student attending the school was found in cardiac arrest in a classroom on the second floor.
The student was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died.
At the location where the student was found, a teacher in their 40s was also discovered with injuries to the neck and arms.
The teacher was found conscious and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and it is reported that they confessed to the police about the murder charges.
Earlier, the police responded to a report from the family stating that they could not contact the child and searched the school premises with school officials, where they discovered the child and the teacher and requested joint response from the fire department.
The deceased child was reportedly participating in an after-school care program at the school, which had resumed classes last Monday (Feb.3).
As news of the incident spread, students and parents were engulfed in shock, and the school has decided to close for the day tomorrow (Fed.11).
The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident based on the weapon found at the scene and CCTV footage, and they plan to continue additional investigations once the teacher has completed treatment.
This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Teacher admits stabbing student
-
- 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:37
A first-grade elementary school student was stabbed to death in a classroom at an elementary school in Daejeon.
At the scene, a teacher in their 40s was also found stabbed, and it is reported that the teacher confessed to the police about the murder charges.
This is a report by Park Yeon-seon.
[Report]
At an elementary school in Seo-gu, Daejeon, around 5:50 PM today (Feb.10), an 8-year-old student attending the school was found in cardiac arrest in a classroom on the second floor.
The student was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died.
At the location where the student was found, a teacher in their 40s was also discovered with injuries to the neck and arms.
The teacher was found conscious and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and it is reported that they confessed to the police about the murder charges.
Earlier, the police responded to a report from the family stating that they could not contact the child and searched the school premises with school officials, where they discovered the child and the teacher and requested joint response from the fire department.
The deceased child was reportedly participating in an after-school care program at the school, which had resumed classes last Monday (Feb.3).
As news of the incident spread, students and parents were engulfed in shock, and the school has decided to close for the day tomorrow (Fed.11).
The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident based on the weapon found at the scene and CCTV footage, and they plan to continue additional investigations once the teacher has completed treatment.
This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.
-
-
박연선 기자 zion@kbs.co.kr박연선 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.