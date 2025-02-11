News 9

Teacher admits stabbing student

[Anchor]

A first-grade elementary school student was stabbed to death in a classroom at an elementary school in Daejeon.

At the scene, a teacher in their 40s was also found stabbed, and it is reported that the teacher confessed to the police about the murder charges.

This is a report by Park Yeon-seon.

[Report]

At an elementary school in Seo-gu, Daejeon, around 5:50 PM today (Feb.10), an 8-year-old student attending the school was found in cardiac arrest in a classroom on the second floor.

The student was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died.

At the location where the student was found, a teacher in their 40s was also discovered with injuries to the neck and arms.

The teacher was found conscious and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and it is reported that they confessed to the police about the murder charges.

Earlier, the police responded to a report from the family stating that they could not contact the child and searched the school premises with school officials, where they discovered the child and the teacher and requested joint response from the fire department.

The deceased child was reportedly participating in an after-school care program at the school, which had resumed classes last Monday (Feb.3).

As news of the incident spread, students and parents were engulfed in shock, and the school has decided to close for the day tomorrow (Fed.11).

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident based on the weapon found at the scene and CCTV footage, and they plan to continue additional investigations once the teacher has completed treatment.

This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.

