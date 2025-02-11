Tottenham eliminated again
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Tottenham Hotspur, which has been experiencing endless decline this season, has been eliminated in the FA Cup after losing to Aston Villa in the round of 32.
Now, Son Heung-min's only chance to win a title with Tottenham is essentially the Europa League, but the team's morale is declining rapidly.
This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.
[Report]
The anger of Tottenham fans was palpable even before the match began.
As soon as coach Postecoglou got off the bus, he was met with boos.
It seemed that the aftermath of the League Cup semifinal elimination lingered, leaving Tottenham powerless against Aston Villa.
Son Heung-min also failed to make a significant impact, missing a perfect one-on-one opportunity, and Tottenham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, and exited in the FA Cup round of 32.
After another opportunity for victory slipped away following the League Cup, captain Son Heung-min left the field with his head down, seemingly in despair.
Fans, whose patience has reached its limit, strongly called for the coach's dismissal.
["You're getting sacked in the morning!"]
In response to the fans' jeers, coach Postecoglou insisted that he was not concerned about his position, but he showed signs of distress, covering his face with his hands.
[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't know how else to explain it, right? So, I really don't know how to else to explain it. If it's to get rid of me, then that's fine. Good on you. You go for it a million times."]
Captain Son Heung-min mentioned that the next ten days are crucial, but after being eliminated from the FA Cup following the League Cup, Tottenham's last hope now rests on the Europa League, where they have reached the round of 16.
With their morale sinking, Tottenham will look to break their losing streak against Manchester United in the league this weekend.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Tottenham eliminated again
-
- 입력 2025-02-11 00:49:37
- 수정2025-02-11 00:52:58
Tottenham Hotspur, which has been experiencing endless decline this season, has been eliminated in the FA Cup after losing to Aston Villa in the round of 32.
Now, Son Heung-min's only chance to win a title with Tottenham is essentially the Europa League, but the team's morale is declining rapidly.
This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.
[Report]
The anger of Tottenham fans was palpable even before the match began.
As soon as coach Postecoglou got off the bus, he was met with boos.
It seemed that the aftermath of the League Cup semifinal elimination lingered, leaving Tottenham powerless against Aston Villa.
Son Heung-min also failed to make a significant impact, missing a perfect one-on-one opportunity, and Tottenham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, and exited in the FA Cup round of 32.
After another opportunity for victory slipped away following the League Cup, captain Son Heung-min left the field with his head down, seemingly in despair.
Fans, whose patience has reached its limit, strongly called for the coach's dismissal.
["You're getting sacked in the morning!"]
In response to the fans' jeers, coach Postecoglou insisted that he was not concerned about his position, but he showed signs of distress, covering his face with his hands.
[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't know how else to explain it, right? So, I really don't know how to else to explain it. If it's to get rid of me, then that's fine. Good on you. You go for it a million times."]
Captain Son Heung-min mentioned that the next ten days are crucial, but after being eliminated from the FA Cup following the League Cup, Tottenham's last hope now rests on the Europa League, where they have reached the round of 16.
With their morale sinking, Tottenham will look to break their losing streak against Manchester United in the league this weekend.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.