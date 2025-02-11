Tottenham eliminated again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham Hotspur, which has been experiencing endless decline this season, has been eliminated in the FA Cup after losing to Aston Villa in the round of 32.



Now, Son Heung-min's only chance to win a title with Tottenham is essentially the Europa League, but the team's morale is declining rapidly.



This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



The anger of Tottenham fans was palpable even before the match began.



As soon as coach Postecoglou got off the bus, he was met with boos.



It seemed that the aftermath of the League Cup semifinal elimination lingered, leaving Tottenham powerless against Aston Villa.



Son Heung-min also failed to make a significant impact, missing a perfect one-on-one opportunity, and Tottenham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, and exited in the FA Cup round of 32.



After another opportunity for victory slipped away following the League Cup, captain Son Heung-min left the field with his head down, seemingly in despair.



Fans, whose patience has reached its limit, strongly called for the coach's dismissal.



["You're getting sacked in the morning!"]



In response to the fans' jeers, coach Postecoglou insisted that he was not concerned about his position, but he showed signs of distress, covering his face with his hands.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't know how else to explain it, right? So, I really don't know how to else to explain it. If it's to get rid of me, then that's fine. Good on you. You go for it a million times."]



Captain Son Heung-min mentioned that the next ten days are crucial, but after being eliminated from the FA Cup following the League Cup, Tottenham's last hope now rests on the Europa League, where they have reached the round of 16.



With their morale sinking, Tottenham will look to break their losing streak against Manchester United in the league this weekend.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



