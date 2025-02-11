Ko Jin-young finishes runner-up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ko Jin-young, who was aiming for her fourth victory at the LPGA Tour Founders Cup, handed the championship trophy to Korean-American Yealimi Noh.



The fortunes of the two players diverged at the 13th hole.



This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Ko Jin-young reclaimed the lead by making a birdie on the 8th hole, surpassing Yealimi Noh.



Veteran Ko Jin-young was on the verge of her fourth victory, but her fortune changed at the 13th hole.



The ball that fell into Ko Jin-young's bunker was deeply embedded in the sand, and she ultimately made a bogey.



This was the moment her flawless play, which had continued since the first day of the tournament, was broken.



Once shaken, Ko Jin-young recorded consecutive bogeys on the 14th hole and fell apart.



On the other hand, Korean-American Yealimi Noh brilliantly escaped a crisis at the 13th hole, made a birdie, and climbed back to the lead.



With consecutive birdies that followed, she quickly widened the gap to three strokes, solidifying her solo lead.



After the 13th hole, the fortunes of Ko Jin-young and Yealimi Noh were reversed. Ko Jin-young finished in second place with 17 under par, while Yealimi Noh celebrated her first career victory after six seasons since her debut.



[Yealimi Noh: "This victory is truly meaningful. I have worked really hard over the past few years and faced many difficulties, so this moment is very precious. I have been telling myself that 2025 will be my year, and I am happy to start it off in such a great way."]



Ko Jin-young, who has overcome her injury, may have missed the trophy, but she has raised expectations for this season by finishing in the top 5 consecutively after a joint 4th place in the opening tournament.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!