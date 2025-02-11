[News Today] IMPEACHMENT TRIAL 7TH HEARING
[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court began its seventh impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol this morning. Key witness testimonies are underway, including that of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.
[REPORT]
Witness testimonies in Tuesday's hearing began with former interior minister Lee Sang-min.
As Lee attended a Cabinet meeting before martial law was declared on December 3, he was questioned on details of discussions held at the time.
Lee testified that he was never ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol to cut off power or water supply to media outlets.
But he said he did see a note from afar that was about the fire agency cutting off power and water, and gave a phone call to the fire chief because he thought such abrupt disruptions may cause safety incidents.
National Fire Agency commissioner Heo Seok-gon told a parliamentary committee last month that he received an order to cut off power and water to the press in a phone call from Lee.
Questioned by Yoon’s lawyers, Lee said the opposition-led impeachment motion had hindered disaster response efforts.
He also cited Yoon as remarking that the martial law won’t last long.
His testimony is in line with Yoon’s claim that the martial law declaration was more of a warning in nature.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has reaffirmed the stance that the prosecution's interrogation reports of military commanders who were questioned as suspects can be used as evidence in the impeachment trial.
The court stressed that a constitutional trial is not a criminal trial, noting the difference between the two.
Earlier, Yoon's team argued that some statements by military commanders given to law enforcement agencies were inaccurate and that interrogation records should not be used as evidence.
