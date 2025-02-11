[News Today] WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE YOON’S LIFT?

[LEAD]

Following the National Assembly's resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol took an additional three and a half hours to act. What could've been discussed during this time? KBS exclusively obtained testimonies from officials involved, revealing the intense deliberations that occurred behind closed doors.



[REPORT]

Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who commanded emergency martial law in December, has testified to prosecutors that shortly after parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to bring a book of laws and regulations and discussed something with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for an extended time.



Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command control center said Yoon told Kim there were not enough military troops.



Prosecutors have obtained a testimony that JCS martial law director Kwon Young-hwan suggested that martial law be lifted immediately,but...



when Park An-su heard it, he reprimanded him for incompetence and added he should instead work on rectifying the situation, focusing on making things work.



The president, the former defense minister and the martial law commander had a discussion in the JCS decision support office for about half an hour.



Afterwards, more aides suggested that emergency martial law be lifted immediately.



Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told investigators that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a role in the president's decision at that time.



The prosecutors are investigating the allegation that during three and a half hours after the parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, the president mentioned declaring martial law again.