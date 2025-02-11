News Today

[News Today] WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE YOON’S LIFT?

입력 2025.02.11 (16:12) 수정 2025.02.11 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Following the National Assembly's resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol took an additional three and a half hours to act. What could've been discussed during this time? KBS exclusively obtained testimonies from officials involved, revealing the intense deliberations that occurred behind closed doors.

[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who commanded emergency martial law in December, has testified to prosecutors that shortly after parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to bring a book of laws and regulations and discussed something with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for an extended time.

Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command control center said Yoon told Kim there were not enough military troops.

Prosecutors have obtained a testimony that JCS martial law director Kwon Young-hwan suggested that martial law be lifted immediately,but...

when Park An-su heard it, he reprimanded him for incompetence and added he should instead work on rectifying the situation, focusing on making things work.

The president, the former defense minister and the martial law commander had a discussion in the JCS decision support office for about half an hour.

Afterwards, more aides suggested that emergency martial law be lifted immediately.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told investigators that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a role in the president's decision at that time.

The prosecutors are investigating the allegation that during three and a half hours after the parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, the president mentioned declaring martial law again.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE YOON’S LIFT?
    • 입력 2025-02-11 16:12:15
    • 수정2025-02-11 16:13:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
Following the National Assembly's resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol took an additional three and a half hours to act. What could've been discussed during this time? KBS exclusively obtained testimonies from officials involved, revealing the intense deliberations that occurred behind closed doors.

[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who commanded emergency martial law in December, has testified to prosecutors that shortly after parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to bring a book of laws and regulations and discussed something with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for an extended time.

Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command control center said Yoon told Kim there were not enough military troops.

Prosecutors have obtained a testimony that JCS martial law director Kwon Young-hwan suggested that martial law be lifted immediately,but...

when Park An-su heard it, he reprimanded him for incompetence and added he should instead work on rectifying the situation, focusing on making things work.

The president, the former defense minister and the martial law commander had a discussion in the JCS decision support office for about half an hour.

Afterwards, more aides suggested that emergency martial law be lifted immediately.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told investigators that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a role in the president's decision at that time.

The prosecutors are investigating the allegation that during three and a half hours after the parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, the president mentioned declaring martial law again.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…<br>기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”
신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”

신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”
“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”

“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”
초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행

초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.