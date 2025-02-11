[News Today] WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE YOON’S LIFT?
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Following the National Assembly's resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol took an additional three and a half hours to act. What could've been discussed during this time? KBS exclusively obtained testimonies from officials involved, revealing the intense deliberations that occurred behind closed doors.
[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who commanded emergency martial law in December, has testified to prosecutors that shortly after parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to bring a book of laws and regulations and discussed something with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for an extended time.
Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command control center said Yoon told Kim there were not enough military troops.
Prosecutors have obtained a testimony that JCS martial law director Kwon Young-hwan suggested that martial law be lifted immediately,but...
when Park An-su heard it, he reprimanded him for incompetence and added he should instead work on rectifying the situation, focusing on making things work.
The president, the former defense minister and the martial law commander had a discussion in the JCS decision support office for about half an hour.
Afterwards, more aides suggested that emergency martial law be lifted immediately.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told investigators that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a role in the president's decision at that time.
The prosecutors are investigating the allegation that during three and a half hours after the parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, the president mentioned declaring martial law again.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE YOON’S LIFT?
-
- 입력 2025-02-11 16:12:15
- 수정2025-02-11 16:13:20
[LEAD]
Following the National Assembly's resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol took an additional three and a half hours to act. What could've been discussed during this time? KBS exclusively obtained testimonies from officials involved, revealing the intense deliberations that occurred behind closed doors.
[REPORT]
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who commanded emergency martial law in December, has testified to prosecutors that shortly after parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to bring a book of laws and regulations and discussed something with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for an extended time.
Military officials who were in the Joint Chiefs of Staff command control center said Yoon told Kim there were not enough military troops.
Prosecutors have obtained a testimony that JCS martial law director Kwon Young-hwan suggested that martial law be lifted immediately,but...
when Park An-su heard it, he reprimanded him for incompetence and added he should instead work on rectifying the situation, focusing on making things work.
The president, the former defense minister and the martial law commander had a discussion in the JCS decision support office for about half an hour.
Afterwards, more aides suggested that emergency martial law be lifted immediately.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told investigators that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo played a role in the president's decision at that time.
The prosecutors are investigating the allegation that during three and a half hours after the parliament passed a resolution to lift emergency martial law, the president mentioned declaring martial law again.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.