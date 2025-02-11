[News Today] STEELMAKERS BRACE FOR US TARIFF

입력 2025-02-11 16:12:22 수정 2025-02-11 16:13:29 News Today





[LEAD]

We just received breaking news that the 25 percent tariff on steel imports President Donald Trump declared today will be implemented from March 12th. This move has sparked deep concerns in South Korea's steel sector, prompting an emergency government meeting.



[REPORT]

In 2018, during his first term, American President Donald Trump announced plans to impose high tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum imported from outside the U.S.



Donald Trump/ U.S. President (Mar. 2018)

We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports, tariffs on aluminum imports



The move was based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which can be applied if the quantity or circumstances surrounding those imports are deemed to threaten national security.



At the time, the Korean government held negotiations and agreed to a quota system that reduced its steel exports to the U.S. to 70 percent of the previous average volume in return for an exemption from the high tariff.



It is uncertain how the U.S. will impose the additional tariff of 25 percent on steel imports from Korea.



The worst-case scenario is where the additional tariff is slapped on the entire amount of steel Korea exports under the quota system.



It is also possible the U.S. could reduce the amount of tariff-free steel subject to the import quota while demanding that Korea pay the 25-percent tariff if it wants to export more.



The government held a contingency meeting and discussed response options with key steel exporters.



Park Jong-won/ Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

The government will communicate with relevant industries to secure national interest while minimizing industry losses.



While there's a prediction that the U.S. tariff hike will only have limited impact, as it will be applied to other countries as well. It's also evident that the global steel market is oversupplied.



It is also not easy for Korea to develop overseas markets other than the U.S., due to cheaper steel products made in China.



Prof. Min Dong-joon/ Yonsei University

The market would be blocked. And they have to find other countries to export the excess.



Korean steel makers like POSCO and Hyundai Steel are considering increasing productions in the U.S.