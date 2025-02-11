News Today

[News Today] STEELMAKERS BRACE FOR US TARIFF

입력 2025.02.11 (16:12) 수정 2025.02.11 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We just received breaking news that the 25 percent tariff on steel imports President Donald Trump declared today will be implemented from March 12th. This move has sparked deep concerns in South Korea's steel sector, prompting an emergency government meeting.

[REPORT]
In 2018, during his first term, American President Donald Trump announced plans to impose high tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum imported from outside the U.S.

Donald Trump/ U.S. President (Mar. 2018)
We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports, tariffs on aluminum imports

The move was based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which can be applied if the quantity or circumstances surrounding those imports are deemed to threaten national security.

At the time, the Korean government held negotiations and agreed to a quota system that reduced its steel exports to the U.S. to 70 percent of the previous average volume in return for an exemption from the high tariff.

It is uncertain how the U.S. will impose the additional tariff of 25 percent on steel imports from Korea.

The worst-case scenario is where the additional tariff is slapped on the entire amount of steel Korea exports under the quota system.

It is also possible the U.S. could reduce the amount of tariff-free steel subject to the import quota while demanding that Korea pay the 25-percent tariff if it wants to export more.

The government held a contingency meeting and discussed response options with key steel exporters.

Park Jong-won/ Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
The government will communicate with relevant industries to secure national interest while minimizing industry losses.

While there's a prediction that the U.S. tariff hike will only have limited impact, as it will be applied to other countries as well. It's also evident that the global steel market is oversupplied.

It is also not easy for Korea to develop overseas markets other than the U.S., due to cheaper steel products made in China.

Prof. Min Dong-joon/ Yonsei University
The market would be blocked. And they have to find other countries to export the excess.

Korean steel makers like POSCO and Hyundai Steel are considering increasing productions in the U.S.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] STEELMAKERS BRACE FOR US TARIFF
    • 입력 2025-02-11 16:12:22
    • 수정2025-02-11 16:13:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
We just received breaking news that the 25 percent tariff on steel imports President Donald Trump declared today will be implemented from March 12th. This move has sparked deep concerns in South Korea's steel sector, prompting an emergency government meeting.

[REPORT]
In 2018, during his first term, American President Donald Trump announced plans to impose high tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum imported from outside the U.S.

Donald Trump/ U.S. President (Mar. 2018)
We will be imposing tariffs on steel imports, tariffs on aluminum imports

The move was based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which can be applied if the quantity or circumstances surrounding those imports are deemed to threaten national security.

At the time, the Korean government held negotiations and agreed to a quota system that reduced its steel exports to the U.S. to 70 percent of the previous average volume in return for an exemption from the high tariff.

It is uncertain how the U.S. will impose the additional tariff of 25 percent on steel imports from Korea.

The worst-case scenario is where the additional tariff is slapped on the entire amount of steel Korea exports under the quota system.

It is also possible the U.S. could reduce the amount of tariff-free steel subject to the import quota while demanding that Korea pay the 25-percent tariff if it wants to export more.

The government held a contingency meeting and discussed response options with key steel exporters.

Park Jong-won/ Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
The government will communicate with relevant industries to secure national interest while minimizing industry losses.

While there's a prediction that the U.S. tariff hike will only have limited impact, as it will be applied to other countries as well. It's also evident that the global steel market is oversupplied.

It is also not easy for Korea to develop overseas markets other than the U.S., due to cheaper steel products made in China.

Prof. Min Dong-joon/ Yonsei University
The market would be blocked. And they have to find other countries to export the excess.

Korean steel makers like POSCO and Hyundai Steel are considering increasing productions in the U.S.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…<br>기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”
신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”

신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”
“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”

“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”
초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행

초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.