[News Today] TAX REVENUE SHORTFALL FOR 2ND YEAR

[LEAD]

Last year's tax revenue fell short, nearly reaching a 31 trillion won deficit. Even after adjustments in September, it still missed the mark by over 1 trillion won.



[REPORT]

When cooking using high temperature oil, this produces hazardous smoke and fumes.



For school cafeterias making meals for hundreds of students, the harmfulness is much greater.



Construction work to improve ventilation facilities is being postponed at many places.



This is because this year’s budget has been slashed by more than 70%.



Lee Man-jae / Seoul branch chief, Public education workers union

With less local subsidies, hardly any projects have begun construction.



Even the central government does not have enough budget to allocate.



Tax revenue collected last year stood at 336.5 trillion won, or 231.6 billion dollars.



The figure was 30.8 trillion won less than the target goal set when drawing up the budget.



Of the three main categories, VAT and income tax revenue remained stable, but corporate tax saw a huge dip.



Compared to a year ago, corporate tax fell by 18 trillion won, or some 12.4 billion dollars, which is more than 22%.



The bigger problem is the country has posted a major tax revenue shortfall for the second straight year.



In 2023, a record shortfall of 56 trillion won, or 38.5 billion dollars, was recorded.



Choi Sang-mok / Finance Minister (Sept. 2024)

We apologize for the repeated forecast errors, feel a heavy responsibility.



This sense of heavy responsibility however did not lead to tangible measures.



Considering the extra 60 and 50 trillion won collected in 2021 and 2022, tax revenue discrepancies in the tens of trillions have persisted for four years in a row.