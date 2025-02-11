News Today

[News Today] TAX REVENUE SHORTFALL FOR 2ND YEAR

입력 2025.02.11 (16:12) 수정 2025.02.11 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Last year's tax revenue fell short, nearly reaching a 31 trillion won deficit. Even after adjustments in September, it still missed the mark by over 1 trillion won.

[REPORT]
When cooking using high temperature oil, this produces hazardous smoke and fumes.

For school cafeterias making meals for hundreds of students, the harmfulness is much greater.

Construction work to improve ventilation facilities is being postponed at many places.

This is because this year’s budget has been slashed by more than 70%.

Lee Man-jae / Seoul branch chief, Public education workers union
With less local subsidies, hardly any projects have begun construction.

Even the central government does not have enough budget to allocate.

Tax revenue collected last year stood at 336.5 trillion won, or 231.6 billion dollars.

The figure was 30.8 trillion won less than the target goal set when drawing up the budget.

Of the three main categories, VAT and income tax revenue remained stable, but corporate tax saw a huge dip.

Compared to a year ago, corporate tax fell by 18 trillion won, or some 12.4 billion dollars, which is more than 22%.

The bigger problem is the country has posted a major tax revenue shortfall for the second straight year.

In 2023, a record shortfall of 56 trillion won, or 38.5 billion dollars, was recorded.

Choi Sang-mok / Finance Minister (Sept. 2024)
We apologize for the repeated forecast errors, feel a heavy responsibility.

This sense of heavy responsibility however did not lead to tangible measures.

Considering the extra 60 and 50 trillion won collected in 2021 and 2022, tax revenue discrepancies in the tens of trillions have persisted for four years in a row.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] TAX REVENUE SHORTFALL FOR 2ND YEAR
    • 입력 2025-02-11 16:12:27
    • 수정2025-02-11 16:13:40
    News Today

[LEAD]
Last year's tax revenue fell short, nearly reaching a 31 trillion won deficit. Even after adjustments in September, it still missed the mark by over 1 trillion won.

[REPORT]
When cooking using high temperature oil, this produces hazardous smoke and fumes.

For school cafeterias making meals for hundreds of students, the harmfulness is much greater.

Construction work to improve ventilation facilities is being postponed at many places.

This is because this year’s budget has been slashed by more than 70%.

Lee Man-jae / Seoul branch chief, Public education workers union
With less local subsidies, hardly any projects have begun construction.

Even the central government does not have enough budget to allocate.

Tax revenue collected last year stood at 336.5 trillion won, or 231.6 billion dollars.

The figure was 30.8 trillion won less than the target goal set when drawing up the budget.

Of the three main categories, VAT and income tax revenue remained stable, but corporate tax saw a huge dip.

Compared to a year ago, corporate tax fell by 18 trillion won, or some 12.4 billion dollars, which is more than 22%.

The bigger problem is the country has posted a major tax revenue shortfall for the second straight year.

In 2023, a record shortfall of 56 trillion won, or 38.5 billion dollars, was recorded.

Choi Sang-mok / Finance Minister (Sept. 2024)
We apologize for the repeated forecast errors, feel a heavy responsibility.

This sense of heavy responsibility however did not lead to tangible measures.

Considering the extra 60 and 50 trillion won collected in 2021 and 2022, tax revenue discrepancies in the tens of trillions have persisted for four years in a row.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…<br>기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”
신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”

신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”
“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”

“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”
초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행

초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.