News Today

[News Today] “AI WILL DEEPEN JOB POLARIZATION”

입력 2025.02.11 (16:12) 수정 2025.02.11 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In the era of AI, what changes await our jobs? The Bank of Korea predicts a clear divide. Some will benefit, others will face shocks. The deeper we look into these job sectors, the more concerning the polarization becomes.

[REPORT]
An AI program developed by a law firm.

In response to a question about copyright,

it proceeds to select relevant past cases and sums them up to only present key points.

Obviously, it is convenient. But it cannot replace human lawyers.

Choi Sun-woong/Lawyer, Law firm Sejong
It doesn't help greatly with duties that needs lawyers’ intrinsic role of providing comprehensive solutions.

The Bank of Korea attributes the flaw to the high supplementation rate, which means that AI-generated outputs require humans' supervision and double-checking.

It is predicted that AI can easily take over jobs demanding a lower level of supplementation.

A good example is simple accounting.

This AI program is as good as skilled employees in handling and processing financial situations. But the job working with numbers requires little doublecheking.

Yoon Joo-ho/ Developer of AI accounting program
I expect the program to be an AI agent that could replace up to one book keeping employee.

While 51 percent of jobs are expected to be greatly exposed to and affected by AI, 49 percent are not. It's roughly half and half.

Those with jobs suvervising AI-generated results will see a rise in productivity and wages. Professions include medical doctors, lawyers and professors.

By contrast, those with a lower supplemetation rate, including salespeople and accounting assistants, will likely be replaced by AI.

It is expected high-income earning professionals will benefit from AI the most.

Oh Sam-il/ Bank of Korea
The wage gap between high-income and middle-income earners will likely broaden due to AI.

The Bank of Korea calls for quickly devising measures to address the AI-caused job polarization.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “AI WILL DEEPEN JOB POLARIZATION”
    • 입력 2025-02-11 16:12:33
    • 수정2025-02-11 16:13:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
In the era of AI, what changes await our jobs? The Bank of Korea predicts a clear divide. Some will benefit, others will face shocks. The deeper we look into these job sectors, the more concerning the polarization becomes.

[REPORT]
An AI program developed by a law firm.

In response to a question about copyright,

it proceeds to select relevant past cases and sums them up to only present key points.

Obviously, it is convenient. But it cannot replace human lawyers.

Choi Sun-woong/Lawyer, Law firm Sejong
It doesn't help greatly with duties that needs lawyers’ intrinsic role of providing comprehensive solutions.

The Bank of Korea attributes the flaw to the high supplementation rate, which means that AI-generated outputs require humans' supervision and double-checking.

It is predicted that AI can easily take over jobs demanding a lower level of supplementation.

A good example is simple accounting.

This AI program is as good as skilled employees in handling and processing financial situations. But the job working with numbers requires little doublecheking.

Yoon Joo-ho/ Developer of AI accounting program
I expect the program to be an AI agent that could replace up to one book keeping employee.

While 51 percent of jobs are expected to be greatly exposed to and affected by AI, 49 percent are not. It's roughly half and half.

Those with jobs suvervising AI-generated results will see a rise in productivity and wages. Professions include medical doctors, lawyers and professors.

By contrast, those with a lower supplemetation rate, including salespeople and accounting assistants, will likely be replaced by AI.

It is expected high-income earning professionals will benefit from AI the most.

Oh Sam-il/ Bank of Korea
The wage gap between high-income and middle-income earners will likely broaden due to AI.

The Bank of Korea calls for quickly devising measures to address the AI-caused job polarization.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…<br>기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”

미국 “3월 12일부터 한국 등에 25% 철강 관세…기존 면세 쿼터 폐기”
신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”

신원식, 윤 ‘비상한 조치’ 언급에 “적절치 않다 말해”…“계엄 해제 정상적”
“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”

“대통령, 언론사 단전·단수 지시 안했다…내용 적힌 쪽지는 봤다”
초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행

초등생 살해 교사 “어떤 아이든 같이 죽을 생각”으로 범행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.