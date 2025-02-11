[News Today] “AI WILL DEEPEN JOB POLARIZATION”
[LEAD]
In the era of AI, what changes await our jobs? The Bank of Korea predicts a clear divide. Some will benefit, others will face shocks. The deeper we look into these job sectors, the more concerning the polarization becomes.
[REPORT]
An AI program developed by a law firm.
In response to a question about copyright,
it proceeds to select relevant past cases and sums them up to only present key points.
Obviously, it is convenient. But it cannot replace human lawyers.
Choi Sun-woong/Lawyer, Law firm Sejong
It doesn't help greatly with duties that needs lawyers’ intrinsic role of providing comprehensive solutions.
The Bank of Korea attributes the flaw to the high supplementation rate, which means that AI-generated outputs require humans' supervision and double-checking.
It is predicted that AI can easily take over jobs demanding a lower level of supplementation.
A good example is simple accounting.
This AI program is as good as skilled employees in handling and processing financial situations. But the job working with numbers requires little doublecheking.
Yoon Joo-ho/ Developer of AI accounting program
I expect the program to be an AI agent that could replace up to one book keeping employee.
While 51 percent of jobs are expected to be greatly exposed to and affected by AI, 49 percent are not. It's roughly half and half.
Those with jobs suvervising AI-generated results will see a rise in productivity and wages. Professions include medical doctors, lawyers and professors.
By contrast, those with a lower supplemetation rate, including salespeople and accounting assistants, will likely be replaced by AI.
It is expected high-income earning professionals will benefit from AI the most.
Oh Sam-il/ Bank of Korea
The wage gap between high-income and middle-income earners will likely broaden due to AI.
The Bank of Korea calls for quickly devising measures to address the AI-caused job polarization.
