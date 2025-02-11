[News Today] HERITAGE DESIGNATION FOR DJ RESIDENCE

[LEAD]

The Mapo District Office in Seoul has been pushing to register former President Kim Dae-jung's Donggyo-dong residence as a national cultural heritage site. However, it has been found that Seoul city placed the registration request on hold, citing that it doesn't meet the 50-year construction requirement needed for modern cultural heritage status.



[REPORT]

This is a house in Donggyo-dong where former President Kim Dae-jung lived from the 1960s.



It was where Kim spent over 30 years fighting for democracy, opposing the Yushin Constitution, and enduring house arrest.



KBS News 9 (Dec. 7, 2000)/

He was placed under house arrest and faced endless adversities.



After its sale last July sparked controversy, the Mapo-gu District Office pushed for the house to be registered as a national cultural heritage.



But KBS has found that the Seoul metropolitan government's national heritage committee decided to postpone the request.



The city government reportedly concluded that the residence did not meet the requirement of 50 years passing since construction for modern cultural heritage designation.



According to the official registration, the property was constructed in 2000, because it was rebuilt after demolition.



Bae Gi-seon / Secretary General, Kim Dae-jung Foundation

It was still the base of Kim's activities. So it should be designated as a cultural heritage.



The Seoul city government has decided to deliberate the designation in the form of a "monument" by including not only the structure itself but also the surrounding plot of land.



The goal is to avoid the restriction applied to structures.



However, additional on-site surveys and the city government's decision may take two or three months. Many more months will be needed to receive the Korea Heritage Service's final decision.



There are concerns that delays could expose the currently privately-owned property to the risk of damage, such as commercialization.



Park Gang-soo / Head, Mapo-gu Dist. Office

It's frustrating. Privatizing the residence would be a disservice to future generations.

It must be preserved.



The Korea Heritage Service has already granted national cultural heritage designations to the residences of other former presidents, including Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee and Choi Kyu-hah.