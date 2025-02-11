[News Today] CLASH OVER NEWJEANS GROUP NAME

2025-02-11





In a new development, NewJeans and their agency, ADOR, are clashing over the group's name. After NewJeans expressed their intention to adopt a new name, ADOR quickly voiced its opposition.



NJZ (NewJeans)/ (Feb. 7)

Hello, we are NJZ. NJZ NJZ NJZ NJZ!



NewJeans members unveiled the new name of their group in a live broadcast on social media.



They also announced plans to release a new song next month, embarking on independent activities in earnest.



In response, the agency ADOR issued a statement asking media outlets to use the official band name "NewJeans."



The company insists that contracts with the members are still valid legally and NewJeans is the only name that is in compliance with the legal contract.



ADOR added that it is awaiting a court ruling that recognizes its legal status as the representation for the girl group.



The legal battle between the two sides will likely intensify, as the court will hold a hearing on March 7 regarding an injunction suit filed by the company against the members.