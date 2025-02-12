25% tariff on steel from Mar. 12

News 9

[Anchor]

The tariff storm initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is now directly affecting South Korea.

Starting from the 12th of next month, a 25% tariff will be imposed on steel and aluminum exports to the United States.

The U.S. is also considering cars and semiconductors as the next targets.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

U.S. President Trump has signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports to the United States, as previously announced.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Do you understand what that means? It's a big deal. It's a big deal. This is the beginning of making America rich again."]

South Korea has been applying a 0% tariff on steel exports to the U.S. for amounts under 2.63 million tons annually, but starting March 12, a flat 25% tariff will be applied.

Trump's logic is that if you don't like the tariffs, you should build factories in the U.S. and produce the products there.

In particular, this measure expands the tariff targets to include not only raw steel materials but also processed steel products.

Additionally, Trump has indicated that tariffs could also be imposed on cars and semiconductors.

Cars and semiconductors account for about 31% of South Korea's exports to the U.S.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We will be looking at chips. We will be looking at cars, and we're going to be looking at pharmaceuticals. And there could be a couple of other things."]

Trump has declared that there will be no exceptions to the tariffs, but he is considering exempting Australia from the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

This is because the U.S. records a trade surplus with Australia.

This implies that there is no reason to stop tariff pressure on South Korea, as the U.S. is experiencing a large trade deficit.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

