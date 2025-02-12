News 9

Teacher lured victim with book

[Anchor]

The teacher who killed Kim Ha-neul stated to the police that she intended to take her own life along with any child, luring Kim by saying, "I will give you a book."

It has been revealed that she purchased the weapon used in the crime on the same day and brought it into the school.

Reporter Baek Sang-hyun reports.

[Report]

A woman parks her vehicle in front of a shopping center and heads somewhere.

After about seven minutes, she appears holding a black bag and drives away.

The teacher in her 40s who murdered Kim Ha-neul purchased the weapon at a nearby mart on the day of the crime.

The teacher stated to the police that she committed the act with the intention of taking her own life along with any child.

Kim, who was the last to remain in the after-school care classroom, became the target, and she lured her into the audiovisual room by saying she would give her a book.

[Yook Jong-myung/Chief of Daejeon Western Police Station: "It didn't matter which child. She thought about dying together, and she lured the last child out of the classroom by saying 'I will give you a book'..."]

The perpetrator, who had been receiving treatment for depression since 2018, took a six-month leave of absence last December but suddenly returned to work after about 20 days.

[Choi Jae-mo/Director of the Daejeon Education Office: "We had no choice but to trust the (doctor's) opinion that she had recovered enough to lead a normal life."]

It is reported that just three days after returning to work, the teacher expressed frustration by saying, "I'm annoyed" when she was not assigned classes.

Then, on February 5, she broke her work computer, and the following day she displayed violence by twisting a colleague's arm.

On the morning of the crime, the education authorities who came for an on-site investigation recommended separating the teacher and assigned her to work next to the vice principal.

However, on the same afternoon, an 8-year-old child was brutally victimized by the teacher within the school.

The Daejeon City Education Office has designated a mourning period until the 14th and is providing emergency psychological counseling support to the students of the affected school.

This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.

