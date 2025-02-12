Murder case details unveiled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Details of the elementary school murder case that occurred yesterday (Feb.10) in Daejeon are being revealed.



The victim, a student, was found bleeding just 20 meters away an hour after leaving the after-school care classroom.



At the request of the family, the name and face of the victim will be disclosed.



First, reporter Lee Yeon-kyung reports.



[Report]



At an elementary school in Seo-gu, Daejeon.



Around 4:30 PM, first grader Kim Ha-neul left the classroom on the second floor where after-school care classes were held.



She was supposed to meet the academy's driver at the first-floor entrance, but she did not show up.



Around 4:40 PM, the school began searching for Kim after the academy driver reported that she had not come down.



Unable to find Kim, the school contacted her parents at 4:50 PM, and the family, having received a report from the academy that their child was missing, filed a missing person report with the police at 5:15 PM.



Eight minutes later, police arrived at the school and began searching for Kim. By 5:45 PM, while expanding the search radius to nearby apartments, Kim's grandmother encountered the bleeding perpetrator in the audiovisual room, just 20 meters away from the after-school care classroom.



After spotting her granddaughter's belongings, the grandmother asked the perpetrator if she had seen Kim, but the perpetrator claimed she had not.



[Father of Kim Ha-neul: "(My mother) opened the door. Since it was a very dark storage room, my mother turned on the flashlight and confirmed my child's bag and water bottle."]



When the police, alerted by the grandmother, arrived at the scene, the audiovisual room door was locked. After forcing the door open, they found Kim, who had been stabbed, and the perpetrator bleeding and collapsed.



A horrific incident occurred inside the school, just an hour after leaving the after-school care classroom, only 20 meters away.



The perpetrator, who killed Kim and then harmed herself, is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit and has been confirmed not to have directly taught Kim.



The police, who conducted the initial on-site investigation, are reviewing the disclosure of the perpetrator's personal information.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.



